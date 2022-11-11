AUSMUSIC T-SHIRT DAY Put your hands up for Aus music



Music fans across the country are being encouraged to “put their hands up” for AusMusic T-Shirt Day this Friday, November 18.

AusMusic T-Shirt Day is an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. It’s supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue its crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, a 24/7 free phone counselling service.

The initiative is being supported by some of the country’s most recognised stars, with Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Mauboy leading the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day campaign this year.

The pair will join the 30 faces of Australian music, screen and stage who have already put their weight behind the day, including Darren Hayes, Casey Donovan, Kylie Minogue, The 046, Andrea Lam, Ball Park Music, Beccy Cole, Bodyjar, Cat Hope, Catherine Alcorn, Charm of Finches, Claire Edwardes, Clint Stanaway, Cub Sport, Dave Gleeson, Devy, Ella Hooper, James Reyne, Jane Gazzo, John Coutis, John Williamson, Ladybeard, Kristal West, Mitch Tambo, Ocean Grove, Rob Mills, Siobhan Stagg, Tania Doko, Teeny Tiny Stevies and Urthboy.

Hemsworth and Mauboy have been central to this year’s marketing campaign, which was created and produced by Mushroom Creative House.

Other famous faces that make an appearance in the campaign include Alex Dyson, Dale Ryder, Fitzy, Montaigne, Mo’Ju, The Temper Trap’s Dougy Mandagi and social media stars Dom Littrich (The Inspired Unemployed), Swag on the Beat and Tom Cardy, with music by The Chats.

Following the last few tricky years, it has never been more important to support the health and welfare of workers in the music industry,” said Jess Tarpey, COO for Mushroom Creative House. “We loved pulling together such a broad range of talent for such a great cause.”

AusMusic T-Shirt Day returns this Friday, November 18, 2022. To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au For further information on Support Act and its services, visit supportact.org.au