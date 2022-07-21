ASH Announce Teenage Wildlife Tour



Northern Ireland’s Ash are set to bring their Teenage Wildlife Tour down under next year with a Perth show at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, March 28.

Celebrating 30 years of Ash, The Teenage Wildlife album and tour encapsulates the trio’s entire recording career including Girl from Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger, Kung Fu, Shining Light, Burn Baby Burn, Walking Barefoot, A Life Less Ordinary and more.

Ash shows these days are said to be “tailored and tight, but still bring with them their enthralling energy and indie pop zest that we all know and love.”

Ash play Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, March 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 22 from rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au