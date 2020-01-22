ÁSGEIR A Little Iceland in Freo



Icelandic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ásgeir is set to end his upcoming Australian tour in Fremantle. Catch him on Friday, May 15 at Freo.Social.

The tour will bring Ásgeir’s forthcoming third album Bury The Moon (out February 7) to Australian audiences for the first time. Today, Ásgeir shares two news tracks Pictures and Until Daybreak from Bury The Moon.

They follow the release last year of two new singles, Lazy Giants and Youth.

Ásgeir’s debut album soared to success in his native land, before a re-recorded English language edition In The Silence connected with an entirely new audience. Here in Australia, it was spotlighted as triple j Feature Album and both the album and its lead single King and Cross achieved gold ARIA accreditation. That year, King and Cross clocked in at number 10 in The Hottest 100.

In 2017 Afterglow scored Ásgeir’s second triple j Feature Album and the station co-presented his sold-out July 2017 Splendour In The Grass sideshows. Ásgeir’s first Splendour sojourn in 2015 saw him return to Australia just two months after supporting alt-J on their national stadium tour and more recently.