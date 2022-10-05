ART VS SCIENCE Tick tick boom

Sydney electronic dance trio Art vs Science have today unveiled their new video Check The Boombox which is lifted from their newest album Big Overdrive. To coincide with the new video, the band have announced a 10-date tour throughout November and December.

Western Australian fans will get a chance to catch Art vs Science live when they head over for shows at Top Floor Nightclub, Mandurah, on Friday, December 2; and Freo.Social, Fremantle, on Saturday, December 3.

“Buzzing to be back on the road again for the Big Overdrive tour!” said the band upon releasing the news. “Coming to some places we’ve never been before / haven’t been in a long time. Pumped to play tunes off the new record and all the golden oldies. See you all there! Love Dan, Dan and Jim.”

Over the years, Art vs Science have come to be known for their memorable and creative videos, and this continues in that vein with a charmingly eccentric video directed by Sam Kristofski (Tame Impala, Pond, Broods, San Cisco) and filmed in Los Angeles, California.

“Delighted to get Sam Kristofski to weave his weird wonderful magic for the Check The Boombox clip,” the band continued. “Sam directed our action extravaganza clip for In This Together back in 2015, where he blew all the budget on helicopters, jet skis and mini helicopters. Stoked to let him blow the budget again, this time with journeying knights in the desert.”

Art vs Science play Top Floor Nightclub, Mandurah, on Friday, December 2; and Freo.Social, Fremantle, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.moshtix.com.au