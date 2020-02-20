ARCHIE ROACH Final national tour



The “voice of the Stolen Generations,” legendary songwriter Archie Roach is heading to Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, May 23 for his final Australian tour, Tell Me Why – The Final Round 1990-2020.

With well documented health challenges, including a stroke and lung cancer, Roach is by most measures not a well man, but once he takes to the stage a certain majesty takes over and the stories and the songs are as compelling as the voice that sings them.

Roach will be joined onstage by his five-piece band, including award-winning jazz composer and improviser Paul Grabowsky and special guest vocalist Emma Donovan.

This live concert will celebrate Roach’s memoir and companion album, Tell Me Why. Audiences will hear seminal songs from his back catalogue alongside influential music from his youth and three new autobiographical songs written since completing his memoir.

Thirty years after the release of Roach’s two-time ARIA Award-winning debut album Charcoal Lane (1990), Tell Me Why is a compelling account of resilience, strength of spirit, and great love. Through stories of the iconic songwriter and activist’s life, this is an intimate, moving and often confronting musical journey as Roach searches for a deep sense of belonging.

Tell Me Why is out now. Archie Roach plays Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, May 23 for his last Australian tour Tell Me Why – The Final Round 1990-2020. Tickets from perthconcerthall.com.au.