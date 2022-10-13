ARCH ENEMY Know your enemy



Swedish metal act Arch Enemy have announced they are headed back to Australia and New Zealand this summer, hitting Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

With Alissa White-Gluz out front for nearly ten years now, the guitar wizardry of Michael Amott and Jeff Loomis, and the thundering rhythm section of Daniel Erlandsson (drums) and Sharlee D’Angelo (bass), Arch Enemy will make their long-awaited return to our shores.

Arch Enemy released their eleventh studio album Deceivers in August. It was Arch Enemy’s first studio album since 2017’s Will to Power, marking the longest gap between two of their studio albums.

Arch Enemy play Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at davidroywilliams.com