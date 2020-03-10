ANGEL OLSEN Bringing her full band to The Rechabite



Angel Olsen has announced a return to Australia this May and June, hitting The Rechabite in Northbridge on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 in support of 2019’s critically acclaimed album All Mirrors.

The Missouri singer-songwriter will be backed by her six piece band, with songs from across her catalogue reworked to include string arrangements, marking her first full band tour of Australia since 2017.

In the X-Press review of her most recent album All Mirrors, we said it was an “astonishing and unexpected album from a songwriter who clearly takes no prisoners.” It was a welcome step forward from an artist that has continued to grow musically while still building on the heartfelt lyricism and captivating vocals that have won her fans across the world.

“The frequently orchestral embellishments further add to the spectacle,” we said. “It equates to a sound that’s wholly out of this world – a sonic shift towards the future.”

All Mirrors is out now. Angel Olsen plays The Rechabite on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Tickets on sale this Thursday, March 12 from Oztix.