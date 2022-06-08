AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Let them in your pub



Amyl and The Sniffers are set to return from sold-out shows across the USA, the UK and Europe this winter to kick off a national tour on their home turf. The Melbourne four-piece have two WA dates in their sights, hitting The Charles Hotel on Saturday, August 6 and Freo.Social on Sunday, August 7.

Following their 2019 ARIA Award win for Best Rock Album, the band backed it up with the release of Comfort To Me in September 2021. Co-produced with Dan Luscombe (The Drones) and mixed by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, IDLES), the album signalled a major gear shift for the Sniffers, where love and hate, spit and sweat, beer and politics collide in 45 propulsive minutes.

Comfort To Me debuted at #2 on the ARIA Charts and hit the Top 25 album charts in the UK, Germany, Spain and the USA. It also made it into X-Press Mag’s Top 21 Albums of 2021 where we described it as “a creative blast of raw energy.”

Following their support for Foo Fighters in Geelong in March and Liam Gallagher at his historic 120,000 capacity return to Knebworth over the weekend, the band joins Green Day on their European tour through June and July. The Sniffers’ homecoming tour also includes Splendour in the Grass (NSW), Blacken Festival (NT) and Winterwild (VIC).

Check out our 9/10 review of Amyl and The Sniffers’ live show at Rock Rover on a previous visit here.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ Comfort To Me album tour hits The Charles Hotel on Saturday, August 6 and Freo.Social on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at amylandthesniffers.com