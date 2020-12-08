AMY SHARK Everybody rise for new album and tour announce



Amy Shark has announced a headline tour for next year in support of her sophomore album Cry Forever, set for release on April 30, 2021. Perth has scored the lucky last show in her run of national dates, with the Gold Coast singer-songwriter hitting RAC Arena on Saturday, July 3. To celebrate the announcement Shark has also shared a new tune, All the Lies About Me, from the upcoming album.

The tour promises to feature performances of songs from the critically acclaimed Love Monster album, fan faves from the Night Thinker EP and of course brand new music from her new album including ARIA winning, platinum accredited Everybody Rise, which is nearing 20 million streams globally and spent 12 weeks in the top 10 Australian airplay chart.

“I am so proud of this album and it’s time to hand these songs over to the fans,” said Shark. “To announce a tour of this size, after the year we have been through, gives me hope that the world is heading back to normality. I will give every show every part of me, this is going to be massive and I am counting down the days to perform.”

Amy Shark’s Cry Forever Australian tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, July 3. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 11 from amyshark.com.