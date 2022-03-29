AMY SHARK Coming to a town near you



Fresh off her Cry Forever arena tour, ARIA award winner Amy Shark has today announced she’ll be hitting the road for a mammoth 42 date regional tour of Australia across May, June, July and August this year.

With Perth’s RAC Arena set on Friday, May 13 wrapping up her arena tour, Amy Shark will now bring her Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans right across Australia on her See U Somewhere tour.

The tour kicks off at Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 19 and includes a further nine dates in WA, wrapping up at Broome’s Roebuck Bay Hotel on Saturday, June 4. Amy Shark will be supported by local act Dulcie for the run of dates.

“I’m the happiest when I’m on stage performing and I can’t wait to travel further into Australia where I’ve never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it’s going to be a fun one,” Amy Shark said. “I don’t know when I’ll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I’m coming to your town, you are mine that night! No excuses.”

Check out the full WA dates below:

Thursday, May 19 | Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury

Friday, May 20 | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah

Saturday, May 21 | The River, Margaret River

Thursday, May 26 | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany

Friday, May 27 | Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance

Saturday, May 28 | Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie

Sunday, May 29 | Cummins Theatre, Merredin

Tuesday, May 31 | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton

Thursday, June 2 | Red Earth Arts Precinct (Theatre), Karratha

Saturday, June 4 | The Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome

Amy Shark’s See U Somewhere tour hits multiple dates across Western Australia from Friday, May 19 until Saturday, June 4. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 30 from www.amyshark.com