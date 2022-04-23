

Australia is One of the Best Places for Road Trips Because Much of the Country is Uninhabited: Check Out Some Amazing Aussie Outback Routes

Road tripping through the great outback of Australia presents drivers with an experience quite unlike any other. Australia has various different ecoregions and the amount of diversity that stretches across the massive continent means that depending on which direction you decide to drive, you will always see something different. From the wide-open roads of Southern Australia to the pristine coastlines that decorate Queensland and Victoria, Australia is a country that every avid road-tripper must explore at some point in their life. The sheer size of Australia means that there are many alternative and atypical routes that not many travellers have explored – below are three of the best that Australia has to offer.

Alternative Australia: Lesser-Known Road Trip Routes

The thing with Australia is that no matter which road trip route you intend on taking, it will always end up in some sort of unique adventure. This is because the continent and environments of Australia are so varied and so unique that, even if you live Down Under, it’s unlikely that you will ever see everything that the country has to offer.

Before hitting the great-wide Australian road there is an important road trip tip that must be known to potential explorers. The importance of knowing a good towing company in Australia is impossible to overstate as a lot of the towns and cities are separated by large stretches of open road. Breaking down in the outback is not something anyone wants to experience. Not only is it unpleasant and potentially dangerous, but the average price of a towing service in Australia also stands at around $8 per kilometre, with base prices costing between $150-$300. Making sure your vehicle is in good working order before hitting the road is thus hugely important.

The New England Highway

The first alternative road trip route in Australia is the highway that links Sydney to Brisbane –otherwise known as the New England Highway. This route takes a little over 10 hours to drive and is scattered with beautiful 17th-century cathedrals and people who abide by the Celtic cultures, especially in Glen Innes. In addition, the route will pass by the great national parks that surround Tenterfield.

The Munja Track

This route is one for more robust parties of explorers and has been described as a graveyard for the faint-hearted. This track has been specifically designed for 4 wheelers, so driving something like a hatchback is not advisable. This is 18 hours of pure adrenaline that will take travellers across some of the most aggressive and rugged roads that the country has to offer. The trip commences at Mt Elizabeth Station and goes all the way along the Kimberley coastline.

Seventeen Seventy

This route takes travellers along the Pacific coast of Queensland to Seventeen Seventy. Driving along this coastline is not exactly unheard of among tourists, but what makes this trip special is the destination. Many people don’t track the Gold Coast all the way to Seventeen Seventy, but the route is perfect for those looking to indulge in some Australian culture, small towns and a little bit of local rum!