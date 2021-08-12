ALTER BOY Deaf heaven



Perth-based Auslan-embracing act Alter Boy have announced a national tour to celebrate the release of their debut EP Act of God, out Friday, September 10. They have also unveiled their new single and video for the title track, and details of a homecoming headline show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, October 23.

“Our EP will be released on Friday 10 September!” Alter Boy said on their Facebook page. “Amongst our recognisable sounds and deaf representation, our Act Of God EP will surprise and challenge audiences by disrupting the traditional music experiences, flipping the script and alienating the “hearing listener.”

Alter Boy, a six-person powerhouse, comprised of three deaf/hard-of-hearing members, continue to influence a greater understanding of how deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals experience the power of music through their dark, shiny pop hits all performed in Auslan.

As part of their tour, Alter Boy will hit multiple venues on the East Coast from Friday, September 17 before returning to WA for appearances at Wave Rock Weekender in Hyden on Sunday, September 26, and Raising The Vibe festival in Busselton on Saturday, October 16.

Alter Boy’s Act of God EP is out Friday, September 10. Alter Boy play the Inner Courtyard of Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, October 23. For more information and to buy tickets, go to oztix.com