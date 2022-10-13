ALT // FEST 2022 The horse has bolted



ALT // FEST is set to return in 2022 for its second instalment, hitting Badlands Bar on Saturday, November 12. The underground mini-fest will feature 11 proponents of loud contemporary sound across two stages, bringing together some of Perth and Melbourne’s scene-defining bands, alongside up-and-coming acts.

Melbourne’s Extortion are set to be one of the highlights of ALT // FEST 2022, returning for their first Perth show in years following the release of their new album Seething. Recorded in 2019 by Sam Johnson at Holes and Corners, and mixed/mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Mammoth Grinder, Eternal Champion) – Seething is the band’s first new release in a decade.

Drowning Horse (pictured above) have rarely been seen on a stage since releasing their second full-length album Sheltering Sky in 2015. Known for the “tectonic weight” of their live shows, the band are back with their first full-length in seven years, Meghalayan. In an ALT // FEST exclusive, samples of Meghalayan will be played amongst their whole catalogue as the band makes their live return.

Perth post-punks New Talk‘s performance follows on from the release of their second album Time & Memory earlier this year. The quartet have played festivals like Falls Festival, SOTA, Baybeats (Singapore) and Concrete & Grass (China), and shows with Stiff Little Fingers, Future Of The Left, Amyl & The Sniffers, WAAX, Jen Cloher, Ecca Vandal and more.

Four-piece post-metal outfit Bolt Gun released their second full-length record Begotten in 2020. The album saw the band delving deeper into a cinematic realm, taking inspiration from composers such as Hans Zimmer and Jóhann Jóhannsson, and smacking it up against heavy passages of droning noise.

Perth duo Erasers (Rebecca Orchard, Rupert Thomas) are known for their hypnotic compositions of synth, guitar and voice. Gliding down the line between psychedelic minimalism and defined pop-structures, Orchard and Thomas have created a unique and immersive sound, culminating in their third album Constant Connection, which was released this year.

Melbourne’s Sow Discord is the solo work of electronic artist David Coen (Whitehorse, Hemlock Ladder). Known for an unrelenting, bass-heavy sound – this Naarm-based project blends extreme music with his interest in hip-hop, sampling and noisy composition.

Lauren & The Goodfights are a Boorloo-based queer-punk band creating heady political works. They are a trans and gender-diverse presenting group promoting safe spaces in the scene. Their live set is a mix of loud, powerful tunes, comedic commentary and celebration of queer community.

Formed in 2020. electronic cold-wave duo Church Group utilise minimal beats and dual vocals, weaving rhythmic synths and haunting subject matters to create grim tunes for a grim world. The group features members of Nerve Quakes, DiE, Shivved, Gaffer and more.

Flesh Prison features members of Population Control, HEXX and other local heavy bands. The project is a purpose-built three-piece focused on speed, live aggression and oppressive sonic terror. Bridging the gap between hyper-speed grind, fastcore and death metal, this is one for fans of bands like Insect Warfare, Magrudergrind and Suffocation.

Doom-pop purveyors Supernaked hail from Walyalup/Fremantle. Their self-titled EP (2021) is a cathartic mix of soaring rhythms, reverb-soaked guitars, haunting vocals and surging electronics. Initially formed in 2016 as a duo – with Jordan Shakespeare (Cuss/Tunafish Recording Studio) and Beth Commons (Pool Boy, Gia Como) – their line-up has now filled out to a five-piece.

With first wave punk at their core, local four-piece Sooks already have a hefty demo under their belts. The group features members of Asbestos Fence, Nervous, Lounge Tourist, Montana Wildhack and Wound Honey.

ALT // FEST hits Badlands Bar on Saturday, November 12, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to linktr.ee/altfest