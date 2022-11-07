ALT//FEST 2022: A FESTIVAL OF LOUD CONTEMPORARY SOUND Under the influence



Following a successful inaugural event last March, ALT//FEST returns to Badlands Bar this Saturday, November 12. Described as “A Festival Of Loud Contemporary Sound,” this year’s edition sees 11 acts from Perth and Melbourne perform across two stages in a celebration of everything dark, loud and unique, encompassing everything from doom, punk, post-punk, electro, hip-hop and more. ANTHONY JACKSON caught up with some of the acts to find out more about them, their music, and what we can look forward to on the night.



ERASERS

Answered by Rebecca Orchard and Rupert Thomas



What’s been happening with the band lately?

In early 2022, we released our third full-length record Constant Connection, a body of work we finished up in 2020. We then followed that up with an East Coast Australian tour, taking in a total of eight shows, from small towns to big cities. We then journeyed over to tour the UK and Europe. Although it can be physically, mentally and emotionally challenging, we find touring to be a beautiful way to connect with and meet like-minded, interesting people while experiencing places in a way we couldn’t if we travelled as tourists. Aside from this show, we’re rounding out the year with a new release Distance via Portland-based label Moon Glyph Records. All in all, it’s been a big one!

Who are your biggest influences?

Tangerine Dream

It’s pretty obvious listening to our sound that early synthesizer music plays a part in influencing us. A bunch of music from this era was played at Rupert’s house growing up, but Tangerine Dream, specifically their release Ricochet sticks in my mind, along with the accompanying filmed live performance, with walls of monolithic synths being played in a cathedral.

Pikelet

When we formed the project in 2009, we were listening to some really inspiring Australian acts, particularly from over east, like Pikelet, Love of Diagrams and My Disco. Pikelet was particularly influential, seeing Ev perform their songs live was mind-blowing in these formative years. We’d never seen a loop pedal used in such a cool way in a live set, and their use of voice is like none other.

Joy Division

We definitely listened to lots of post-punk sounds in our early days, and of course, we’re big fans of Joy Division, particularly of their rhythmic, moody tones.

DROWNING HORSE

Answered by Kim McConchie



What’s been happening with the band lately?

Being on something of a hiatus, it took a while to get the tracks for Meghalayan (latest album) sorted and released. Televised Suicide has been good to us, and the label wanted to take a swing at releasing a 12-inch, rather than just a digital release. So hats off to Ben (Televised Suicide) for doing that. Everyone is either in other bands, working, or parenting, so it’s good to get the opportunity to get back in the same room and prepare for this ALT//FEST gig. We were meant to play a few times over the years, but some kind of spicy cough turned up and put a bullet in various plans. So now here we are, at long last. Bring your earplugs and meds.

Who are your biggest influences?

I think it’s safe to say we all enjoy groups that push a sonic boundary in some way and make you uncomfortable. So, Neurosis, they are always heavy, serious, and unpredictable in a subtle way. Early on, maybe Corrupted, Burning Witch and Sunn O))). Burning Witch. The album Crippled Lucifer. Let it roll over you. Sacred Predictions and Country Doctor are some easy-listening classics. Play it at daycare centres, mosques and churches, weddings, funerals, and cafes. Everyone will like you way more than they do now.

NEW TALK

Answered by Axel Carrington



What’s been happening with the band lately?

We’ve been focused on sharing the Time & Memory show over the past 18 months or so, not leaving too much room for anything else. Hoping in the new year to work on something different and a belated 10-year anniversary of the band celebration!

Who are your biggest influences?

When we started: PJ Harvey / Rowland S. Howard

How it’s going: Midnight Oil / Anna Von Hausswolff

From that list: White Chalk / Exit Everything / Warakurna / All Thoughts Fly

Favourite track: Godflesh – Like Rats

SOOKS

Answered by Kyle, Ange and Rudah



What’s been happening with the band lately?

A couple of months ago we released a seven-track demo that we recorded straight to tape with the ‘reel’ wonderful maestro, Will Hooper, and have been playing some ripper gigs.

Recently, we sussed out a cover of a local WA band we love – stay locked to RTRFM for that morsel!

We’re always in the process of writing more material; usually, our songs start with Kyle bringing a riff to the table and workshopping it as a band from there, with Ange writing lyrics to fit. Non-musically speaking, Morgin and Ange are currently addicted to the art of collage.

<a href="https://sooksband.bandcamp.com/album/demo-22">DEMO 22 by SOOKS</a>

Who are your biggest influences?

Kyle: Ah this is a difficult question. To be honest it’s probably just whatever I’m listening to on Bandcamp at the time. Lots of stuff from Iron Lung, Static Shock and La Vida Es Un Mus Labels, for example. The demo was probably informed a bit by Naarm/Melbourne bands like Future Suck, Skid City, Swab and The Neuros, as well as all the amazing local stuff. Oh, and Black Flag’s early output.

Ange: I am not a punk aficionado, but I am influenced by a huge range of artists. I like to keep the vocal delivery unexpected so vocalists like Bjork are the best gurus in the art of subverting expectations.

Rudah: My musical influences are quite varied. They range from bossa nova to metal. It’s important to mention that Ramones and The Clash were my first contact with punk rock in my childhood in the late 80s, and later, Dead Kennedys, Bad Brains, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat and Black Flag were essential for my musical projects these days. Some Brazilian bands were also very important to me, for example Sepultura, Ratos de Porão, Cólera, Plebe Rude, as well as Brazilian Popular Music (MPB) and Bossa Nova artists, like Chico Buarque, Caetano Velloso, Jorge Ben, Tim Maia, and many others.

An obvious one but another is Black Flag’s Jealous Again and Nervous Breakdown EPs.

LAUREN AND THE GOODFIGHTS

Answered by Tess



What’s been happening with the band lately?

We are currently in the midst of finishing our debut album, and playing a lot of shows around Perth and regional WA.

<a href="https://laurenandthegoodfights.bandcamp.com/track/nuke-baz">NUKE BAZ by Lauren and The Goodfights</a>

Who are your biggest influences?

LGF bring diverse musical influences to the table. Lauren came from a lyrically strong folk background but is by far the person who listens to the most punk music, presenting Burn The Airwaves on RTRFM, and she supplies a lot of upbeat chord choices and fast, classic punk aesthetic. Owen, having been a hardcore/metal drummer, keeps a cracking pace and deepens the heaviness of the sound. Tess plays a wide range of musical styles but has strong composition skill and helps to unify each person’s unique sound offering and keeping arrangements tight and punchy.

We all work as a writing unit, contributing thematically and lyrically, drawing influence from 80s and 90s hardcore American bands like Black Flag, Against Me!, L7 and Minor Threat, with a strong legacy of attitude from Riot Grrrl band forebears like Bikini Kill and Pussy Riot.

SOW DISCORD

Answered by David Cohen



What’s been happening with the band lately?

For 2023, I will have a full-length record released via Heavy Machinery that was composed using the grand organ at the Melbourne Town Hall. This record is more of the dark ambient sound world of Sow Discord. There will be another LP slated for later in the year that is more drum-focused. Plus, a couple of remixes and collaborations.

<a href="https://sowdiscord.bandcamp.com/album/opportunist-leech-becomes-worm">Opportunist / Leech Becomes Worm by Sow Discord</a>

Who are your biggest influences?

My Influences are broad. It’s always difficult to pick a specific genre or artist. It’s always very circumstantial. Artists that come to mind for Sow Discord would be Techno Animal, Khanate and Dalek. Brotherhood Of The Bomb by Techno Animal really hit the nail on the head with making the heaviest hip-hop record in my opinion.

BOLT GUN

Answered by Andrew Trevenen



What’s been happening with the band lately?

We have just finished recording two new releases. A full-length album and a split album release with one of our other projects, Slave Pit Full of Slaves. Due for release soon, hopefully.

Who are your biggest influences?

Films tend to be a big influence for us. Especially those of Konstantin Lopushansky – three in particular; A Museum Visitor, Letters from a Dead Man and The Ugly Swans. Aleksei German’s final film Hard to be a God is also a favourite; claustrophobic and harrowing. The novel that it is based upon by the Strugatsky brothers is a great read as well, and became a focus for our new album in some ways.

The novels and short stories of Brian Evenson were a huge influence on our upcoming releases, particularly The Glassy Burning Floor of Hell, Immobility and The Warren. Surreal and disorienting horror.

As far as music goes then SWANS are our major influence. Their entire discography, from Filth through to Leaving Meaning. Even (Michael) Gira’s failures are interesting. If I were to choose one song by this band that summarises my favourite aspects of what they do, combined with what we attempt to recreate through its influence, it would be Soundsection from Die Tür ist zu.

EXTORTION

Answered by Rohan Harrison



What’s been happening with the band lately?

We’ve been keeping ourselves busy, frantically practicing to get ourselves up to snuff for the upcoming shows, and finally releasing the record we’d recorded three years ago.

<a href="https://extortion.bandcamp.com/album/seething">Seething by Extortion</a>

Who are your biggest influences?

Anything fast and frantic. Preferably very fast and very frantic. The biggest influences probably being the fast hardcore punk sound that came out of California in the 90s. Most notably bands like Infest and No Comment. Also, the likewise sounding bands from Perth during the same time – like Heist, Nailed Down and Rupture.

My personal favourites being the Downsided EP by No Comment and the Slave LP by Infest. For the Perth stuff – Heist’s self-titled EP, Nailed Down’s Violent Distortion LP and Rupture’s Righteous Fuck EP.

ALT // FEST hits Badlands Bar on Saturday, November 12, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to linktr.ee/altfest Check out our ALT//FEST Spotify playlist to get into the mood…