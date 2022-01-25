ALL IRISH COMEDY @ The Aberdeen gets 8/10



All Irish Comedy @ The Aberdeen

Friday, January 18, 2022

8/10

Given the current preoccupation in comedy stand-up to reinvent and shake-up the traditional paradigms Ronnie Neville and his show All Irish Comedy arrive like a welcome breath of fresh air. With a back-to-basics approach, All Irish Comedy sees Neville engage the audience in a lilting rollick through his vast array of hilarious anecdotes and life experiences.

Serving as a stepping stone in his career, All Irish Comedy is a vehicle for Neville to cement his place as a stand-up comedian after his break-out year in 2021 as viral star. Taking place upstairs at The Aberdeen, the show is a work in progress, as symbolised by Neville working from a worn piece of cardboard for his prompts, and it is this rough and ready nature that gives the show a certain rustic charm.

The low production value allows Neville’s enthusiasm and energy to shine, and allows him to focus on how he engages with the audience and ensuring that he brings them along for the ride. Neville’s ability to treat the audience as if they were his close friends, show that Neville is not just about getting the laugh but rather, ensuring that everyone has a good night.

Things for Neville will only grow from here and it’s a delight to be able to witness such a talent find themselves like this on stage. His show has now been extended until the end of Fringe, so catch him before he plays in much larger theatres in the not too distant future.

MICHAEL HOLLICK