ALEX THE ASTRONAUT We Think She’s Great



Alex the Astronaut thinks you’re great, so great she’s doing a national tour. Starting off in Hobart the songwriter will be heading around Australia on her I Think You’re Great tour, playing Freo.Social on Thursday, April 16. She’s even bringing Fletcher Gull in support.

Alex the Astronaut is known for her pertinent lyrics and storytelling along with a penchant for catchy tunes. I Think You’re Great is just the latest single in a long line of releases since her emergence in 2016 that seem to hit a perfect note within the Australian public.

The track was co-produced by Sam Cromack and Daniel Hanson of Ball Park Music and is about the importance of checking in on each other, opening up conversations and supporting friends through thick and thin.

Alex heads to the US in March for SXSW and a run of dates with Nettwerk labelmates Jack River and Didirri. She will then return home to play the I Think You’re Great tour in April before heading to Byron Bay for Splendour in the Grass in July.

I Think You’re Great is out now. Alex the Astronaut plays Freo.Social on Thursday, April 16. Tickets from www.alextheastronaut.