ALEX LLOYD Live and amazing



Starting in June this year, Alex Lloyd returns to the stage with his Live And Amazing Australian tour and will be hitting Milk Bar, at the Civic Hotel, on Saturday, August 6.

The multi-platinum ARIA award winning musician will bring all his hits to the stage for a night of music, singing and nostalgia.

Lloyd will perform his classic songs like Amazing, Black the Sun, Lucky Star, Green, Coming Home and Never Meant To Fail together with some much loved and well known covers, Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen) and Better Be Home Soon (Crowded House).

It has been some time since WA fans have caught Alex Lloyd live. The Sydney singer-songwriter announced a 20th-anniversary release of his debut album Black the Sun in 2018, with the subsequent national tour selling out multiple shows across the country.

Alex Lloyd’s Live And Amazing Australian tour hits Milk Bar on Saturday, August 6, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to tickets.oztix.com.au