ALEX CANION Solo voyage



Best known as the bass player and backing vocalist for progressive metal legends VOYAGER, Perth based musician Alex Canion has announced his debut solo release, Birthmark.

Recorded in a guitar shop after hours and over the course of six years, Birthmark sees Canion take the helm in his songwriting to navigate through the murky waters of alternative/heavy rock. The EP will be released independently on Alex’s birthday, on Monday, October 25.

To celebrate the launch and finally having songs to release to the world, Canion has now unveiled the music video for the song Sorrowtar, a term he coined during his throes with depression.

Birthmark by Alex Canion is out Monday, October 25. Check out the video for Sorrowtar below.