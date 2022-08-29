ALEX CAMERON Announces Oxy Music tour



Alex Cameron will tour Australia and New Zealand in November and December for his first shows down under in two years, in support of his latest studio album, Oxy Music.

The synth-pop star and his six-piece live band – including sax player and collaborator Roy Molloy – will kick off their run of dates at Freo.Social on Friday, November 18 before hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland.

Cameron’s last headline tour in March 2020 saw shows quickly sell out, with venues upgrading due to demand as it wrapped up just 24 hours before the AU and NZ borders closed.

Initially inspired by Nico Walker’s Cherry, Cameron’s latest album is his response to the mass opioid addiction which has swept America, a musical questioning of topics such as addiction, mental health, love, and mythical stories. Brighter and more buoyant than his previous LPs – 2014 debut Jumping The Shark, 2017’s Forced Witness, and 2019’s Miami Memory – Cameron says “the album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live.”

Live on stage, Cameron has played at festivals such as Roskilde, Primavera, Laneway, Wide Awake Festival and many more, with a North American tour pencilled in for October 2022 before the band head south.

Alex Cameron plays Freo.Social on Friday, November 18, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 31 from moshtix.com.au