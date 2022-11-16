ALANNAH CHAPMAN Keeping it classy



Perth neo-soul R&B singer/ songwriter Alannah Chapman has released her new single Keep It Classy, featuring Drea.

The track is about enjoying the feel good moments of exploring a new relationship, and embracing the surprises that come with it. “If everything is perfect, things would get a little boring,” Chapman said about the track. “So let’s keep everything classy, messy and sexy.”

The single was produced by Calvin Bennett (Farraday’s Cage), winner of an impressive twoWAM Songs Of The Year awards, from seven nominations.

Chapman is a multi-instrumentalist known for her unique blend of alternative R&B and hip-hop beats. With a focus on writing, playing and sharing her music, Chapman is inspired by a diverse array of artists including Bruno Major, Hope Tala, Green Tea Peng, Connor Albert and Noga Erez.

An accomplished saxophone players through her teenage years, Chapman sung privately her whole life but never publicly, until she kicked off an exciting new chapter in her music career with 2021 debut recorded single, Waiting, and 2022 follow-up Let Go.

A popular live act, Chapman has performed at the likes of Fairbridge Festival, Nannup Music Festival, Hidden Treasures festival and more.

Alannah Chapman’s new single Keep It Classy featuring Drea, is out now. Check it out below.