AFTERMATH Sound shattering line up



The Indian Ocean Hotel will host a coming together of the country’s best heavy acts as Aftermath takes over the Scarborough venue for a blockbuster eight-band show on Saturday, August 21. Local heroes Gyroscope (pictured above) sit atop a bill stacked with heavy-hitters, including Astrodeath (NSW), Injured Ninja, Giant Dwarf, Black Stone from the Sun, Triangle Fight, Electric Stage and Project Alchera.

The event comes courtesy of Beats Cartel, the team who have previously brought punters outings like Dead of Winter and Mojo Burning. Aftermath will hit venues right across Australia from July through to September, embracing local talent on the line up for each respective location.

Beats Cartel has described the series as a “post-apocalyptic national display of strength and solidarity” on the Facebook event page. “With the shackles of the past two years slowly being loosened, there has rarely been a more feverous desire to experience live energy and musical unity,” they said.

Aftermath hits Indian Ocean Hotel on Saturday, August 21. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au.