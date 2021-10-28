ACES AT THE MAJ Going all in



Aces at The Maj will open for its sixth season at Fringe World next year, running from Saturday, January 15 to Saturday, February 12 at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Highlights include Perth local ARIA award-winner and WAMI Hall of Fame slide guitarist Dave Hole, acclaimed vocalist Bloom (pictured above), comedy cabaret Comma Sutra, the anthemic music of Lennox: Legend In My Living Room, and 15-time Fringe Festival award-winner Tim Motley. Plus some of Australia’s best tribute artists will be performing some of the biggest hits Downstairs at The Maj or in the Dress Circle Bar.

“The season is a weekly-changing smorgasbord of excellent and award-winning shows nightly, featuring more than 70 performers and musicians,” says Aces at The Maj Co-Producer Neville Sice. “It’s the place to see shows in comfort this Perth Fringe World Festival.”

Aces at The Maj is a tent-free zone offering air-conditioned comfort, full bar service and pre- and post-show dinner onsite, wheelchair accessibility, with an on-site box office.

Aces at The Maj hits His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, January 15 to Saturday, February 12, 2022. To buy tickets and for more info visit fringeworld.com.au