A Sydneysider’s Guide To The Region’s Best Beachside Getaway Destinations



There’s nothing quite like a beachside getaway to help you relax and reenergize. And with so many beautiful beaches to choose from in Sydney, it’s easy to find the perfect spot for your next vacation.

Whether you’re looking for a secluded stretch of sand where you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city or a lively beach where you can enjoy some world-class surfing, Sydney has a coastal escape to suit every need. In fact, some of the best beaches in Australia and indeed, the world, can be found just a short drive from the Sydney CBD.

Here are just some of the finest Sydney beaches to add to your coastal Sydney getaway.

Check out Port Stephens

Just a short drive from Sydney, Port Stephens is one of New South Wales’ most popular coastal getaway destinations. This idyllic coastal region is renowned for its gentle surf beaches, top-notch scuba diving locations, abundant marine life, and a myriad of unique accommodation options like the luxurious Bannisters in Port Stephens.

For those who crave adventure, Port Stephens offers an extensive range of outdoor activities, including kayaking, horse riding, and 4WD tours. Visitors can also take advantage of the many walking tracks and cycling trails that wind through the region’s spectacular national parks.

And of course, no visit to Port Stephens would be complete without sampling all of the delicious seafood that the region has to offer. From fresh oysters to succulent prawns, there’s truly something to tempt every taste bud and even the most discernible palates.

Be a beach bum in Bundeena

Bundeena is a hidden gem, located only an hour south of Sydney. Despite its close proximity to the city, Bundeena feels like a world away, for a few key reasons. Unlike Sydney, the town of Bundeena is small and laid-back, boasting a handful of cafes and modest community spaces.

But what Bundeena lacks in size, it more than makes up for in natural beauty. The town is surrounded by the Royal National Park so there’s lush greenery in all directions, except of course, across the horizon that stretches out over Bundeena’s beaches.

And what magnificent beaches they are! The eucalyptus trees lining both Gunyah and Hordern Beach act as entrance points to vibrant bushwalking tracks. These walking tracks can be followed all the way to Jibbon Head, where visitors can explore Aboriginal rock engravings which are a sight to behold.

With its perfect balance of sleepy town elements, coastal bliss, and bushwalks galore, Bundeena is the perfect place to escape to if you’re hoping to catch a break from Sydney but aren’t looking to travel too far off the beaten track.

Follow the trails to Tallow Beach

The Bouddi Peninsula is a breathtaking natural wonderland that is only a short helicopter ride from the Sydney CBD. This pristine area is home to a protected national park as well as a handful of Sydney’s greatest surf beaches.

One of the best coastal scenes to take in during any trip along the Bouddi Peninsula is the region’s famous Tallow Beach. With striking sands, an abundance of bushwalks, bountiful fishing holes, and plenty of picnicking spots so that visitors can sit and enjoy all of the peninsula’s fantastical views, Tallow Beach is truly a coastal haven that travellers won’t be sure to forget anytime soon.

The region is also very camper-friendly, meaning that you don’t necessarily have to shell out for fancy accommodation in order to take in all that Tallow Beach and its surroundings have to offer. The Tallow Beach Campgrounds are unmarked and unpowered, so be sure to bring your own battery boxes and power banks if you’re planning to stay for multiple nights and would benefit from cooking warm foods and keeping your mobile devices well-charged.

Have a whale of a time at Whale Beach

Situated just an hour’s drive from Sydney, the Palm Beach peninsula is a popular weekend getaway for city dwellers looking to escape from their daily grind. It’s also the home of Whale Beach, one of the most stunning beaches that can be found in and around Sydney. With its long stretch of white sand and crystal-clear water, it’s easy to see why this beach is such a popular destination for Sydneysiders looking to embark on a coastal escape, as well as interstate travellers who seek to explore all the beauty and majesty of the NSW coastline.

What makes Whale Beach truly special, however, is its unique location. Nestled between two headlands, the beach is sheltered from the wind, making it the perfect spot for swimming, sunbathing, and simply taking in the view. In addition to this, the beach is surrounded by rock pools, which are perfect for exploring at low tide.

Sydney is renowned across the world for being a city that’s surrounded by picturesque beaches, which means that making this list of its best beachside getaway spots has been no easy task, to say the very least.

If you are hoping to plan your own coastal retreat, then any of the locations listed above are sure to be perfect backdrops for all your holiday snaps. Just be sure to make your bookings nice and early in the lead-up to your Sydney getaway!