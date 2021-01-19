A BOY WANTED TO Young Americans



a boy wanted to is a brand new script that combines the genres of folk, pop, and punk to tell the story of change that we all go through in lives from our experiences with others and how we can learn and grow from these experiences. The show focuses on six American teens, who are brought together in protest against a murder at their school, as they grapple with the injustice they have witnessed. The show opens on Wednesday, January 20 and runs for four nights until Saturday, January 23 at Rehearsal Room One of the State Theatre Centre (get more info and tickets here). To find out more about this musical, its fruition and what audiences can expect, MICHAEL HOLLICK spoke to leading actor Taylor Broadley.

How would you describe your show in your own words?

It’s primarily an acoustic pop-rock musical about processing sudden mortality, following six American teenagers staging a sit-in protest after a shooting at their school.

What kind of people do you think will be drawn to a show a show like this the most?

Definitely younger adults, musical theatre nerds looking for something new and different, and anyone wanting to hear some new local alternative in a format they may not typically see a lot of. Also anyone on the opposite side of the picket line so we have someone for the characters to pick a fight with.

How long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

I started writing in July and then have been pretty much constantly preparing since then.

Regarding a boy wanted to, what is the one thing that you are eager to share with the masses?

The core of this show has been sitting on my brain for years now so I’m excited to just get it all out there like I’m purging something from my system. The cast make some of these songs absolutely slap as well so that’s exciting.

What do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

It’s a little heavier than a lot of other shows on this year and it was going to exist regardless of the Fringe platform, so in a way it feels like it was written out of necessity. We’re also trying to sidestep of a lot of the traditional musical theatre tropes and trappings.

What other shows at Fringe 2021 are you keen to check out?

Passing, Growing Pains, Karaoke Club, The Book of Salt and Backwards Slowly all have some incredible talent behind them. Definitely worth making time for those.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

Watermelon. Feels great at first but the longer you leave it out it gets a little….different. Y’know how watermelon gets spicy? Yeah.