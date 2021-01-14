9TEASEFLIX Give them the flicks



Grab your boob tube, acid washed jeans and the popcorn, as The Showhouse Perth bring your favourite 90s flicks to life in 9TEASEFLIX. This one-of-a-kind Fringe World show promises to both tease and delight over four nights from Wednesday, January 20 until Saturday, January 23 at Magnet House (get more info and tickets here). MICHAEL HOLLICK caught up with Hayley Burdon and Claudia Cirillo from the Showhouse Perth to find out how the homegrown team are taking things to new heights in 2021.

How would you describe your show in your own words?

Strap yourself in for a night of nostalgic 90s cinema, with your favourite 90s flicks brought to life by the bad ass babes from The Showhouse Perth. This show will tease and please with all the juicy 90s vibes and tunes in a night of tongue-in-cheek fun.

So what kind of people do you think will enjoy 9TEASEFLIX the most?

All those 90s babies out there! But we believe all ages 20 plus will love this show and find that they can relate to different elements of the show.

How long have you been preparing for Fringe 2021?

We created this show around July 2020 and did a hugely successful show run at The Rosemount Hotel in September with six sold-out shows. Our shows usually take four weeks to create choreography, production, music, costuming etc and then four to six days of rehearsals to come together with the full cast.

What are you most proud about with this show?

We are most proud of the professionalism of our cast and how quickly we come together as a team and make such epic shows time and time again We are also pretty proud that we do it all ourselves, from creating the show to putting together the music, the lighting production, costumes and also dancing in the show ourselves, we literally do it all.

What do you think differentiates your show from the other Fringe 2021 shows?

This year we are at one of Perth’s newest and most innovative nightclubs Magnet House. Their production and lighting is truly something we have never worked with or seen before in Perth so this will take our already dynamic show to a whole new level of amazing. We are also all local performers which is rare at Fringe so that’s definitely something else that differentiates us from a lot of other shows, in that we are homegrown.

And finally, what fruit is your show most like? And why?

We definitely cannot identify as only one type of fruit. So we’d say we are a fruit salad, as we cater to all tastes.