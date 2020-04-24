9 Must-Have Smart Home Devices for Convenient and Modern Living



Smart home devices have transformed the way people live in these modern times. Designed for a variety of uses, investing in these devices can make your life more convenient and efficient. If you are looking to purchase some, here is a list of the best smart home devices that are worth your money. If you would like to find the best devices and appliances for your home, check out https://trustyjoe.com/ so you can get an honest review.

For more on the must-have smart home devices to suit your lifestyle, you can check them out below.

Amazon Echo Dot – Best Smart Speaker

The Echo Dot edged out its competition–the Google Home and Google Nest–because it offers extensive support for third-party devices. It is similar to the aforementioned smart speakers with the advantage of having an audio-out jack. You can also get this for $10 more with an LED clock.

Choosing the best smart home speaker (Image Source: Time)

Google Nest Wifi – Best Mesh Router

If you have a big home, this mesh router is an absolute must. It ensures you have a strong and speedy signal throughout your home. Valued at $269, this device is able to power a signal for up to 5,800-square-foot homes. It boasts of a decent signal strength that is stable from room to room. In addition, you will enjoy simple network controls and easy installation.

Philips Hue White LED – Best Smart Light Bulb

When it comes to smart light bulbs, this one takes the crown as the best of them all. If you opt for the standard white light bulb, you can easily adjust the brightness to suit your preference. It can also connect seamlessly with many other smart devices in your home.

Ecobee – Best Smart Thermostat

The Ecobee is a wifi-based thermostat that makes it easier to adjust the temperature control settings in your home. You can do so from an app on your phone or via voice command. The remote temperature sensor in this thermostat enables it to read the ambient temperature and adjusts the indoor temperature accordingly.

Arlo Pro 3 – Best Smart Security Camera

When it comes to smart home cameras, Arlo Pro 3 takes the cake. While not cheap, it is a worthy investment because you can get two cameras and a wireless base station. The cameras are battery-powered and come with a weatherproof design. Hence, it is ideal for indoor or outdoor use. The high-res video processing also ensures you can get quality results.

Nest Protect – Best Smart Smoke Detector

This smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector is a must to ensure the safety of your home and family. It comes with a LED ring that provides visual cues during times of emergency. As a bonus, it can be easily integrated with other smart devices at home.

August Smart Lock Pro – Best Smart Home Lock

Keep your home secure and be more confident with the August Smart Lock Pro. This is a great addition to your home if you want to boost your security system. It offers a convenient auto-lock and unlocking features along with compatibility with other smart devices or systems. If you can get past the bulkiness, it is an inexpensive investment.

Nest Hello – Best Smart Video Doorbell

Know exactly who’s knocking at your front door. With Nest Hello, you can further enhance the security of your home with its excellent video quality and facial recognition. This device can be easily integrated into your Google Assistant. A flexible feature enables the door to unlock the door for the people whom you trust, even when you are not at home.

Instant Pot Smart Wifi Multicooker – Best Smart Multicooker

Think about the versatility and ease of use of a multi-cooker and add to that the functionality of a smart device. This cooker can be integrated with the Alexa app so you can choose and make recipes with ease. You can even adjust the cook settings to ensure that your dish comes out perfect. If you are looking for other great smart devices for cooking or in the kitchen, you can check this.

These are the recommended smart home devices to invest in if you want to improve your quality of life and add to your convenience.