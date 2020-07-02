8 Tips on Driving Safe and Preventing Accidents on the Road

It entails a lot of discipline and skills to be able to drive safely while preventing any road accidents. These are vital to all the lives that are on the road and for the driver and passenger of the car themselves. Since the repercussions of road accidents can be severe and grave, the best thing to do is be proactive especially on the part of every driver. Since acquiring a driver’s license is a huge responsibility, you must ensure that you employ the necessary measures to deliver this without fail. Here are 8 tips on driving safely and preventing accidents on the road.

The Right Attitude

There is a reason why only people of legal age are allowed to drive is because it entails maturity to be able to know and accept the responsibilities of driving a vehicle. A responsible attitude will ensure that simple precautionary measures such as wearing the seatbelt and following road safety rules are consistently followed. Initially, you can already apply for a learner’s permit at 16 years old, but can only drive under the supervision of a licensed driver. Once a driver’s license is obtained, the driver is still subjected to probation for another 4 years. The rigorous process from application to testing is to ensure that a person has the required skills and knowledge to operate a vehicle while following the rules and guidelines regarding its maintenance and requirements.

Do Not Drink and Drive

This is one of the most important things that you should never break: driving only when you are completely sober. Not just from alcohol, you should also never drive when under the influence of drugs and other mind-altering substances. This can affect your judgment and driving skills since it heavily affects cognition and your body. A lot of fatal accidents on the road are caused by drunk driving. This is also heavily penalized by law which can lead to heavy fines and even jail time.

Giving Your Full Attention

Driving requires focus and undivided attention. A driver has to focus on the road and has to make decision-making quickly in response to road conditions and the environment. For example, paying attention to the traffic lights as it turns red should be strictly monitored because it can lead to collisions and accidents if you fail to do so. This is the reason why using mobile phones is prohibited while driving because you cannot afford to divert one second off the road because no one can anticipate when problems might happen.

Enough Practice and Training

Going back to the basics, practice and training are the best ways to learn how to drive while assimilating safety driving practices and principles. One of the ways to learn the skills and knowledge of driving is to undergo training from someone who is also an exceptional driver. The best way is to seek formal driving school because they are more well-rounded and structured so they can provide the right and complete information relevant to driving. The different programs vary as seen on this URL because you can choose what specific lessons you need. The basics are determining the kind of vehicle you want to operate. You can either go for automatic or fully manual cars depending on your preference. These schools also offer tests to help you prepare for your driving test.

Follow Road Signs

Road signs are there to help drivers navigate the road so it pays to follow the road signs you see especially those that give off warnings. Traffic lights are not the only ones you should pay attention to because not following these signs could also lead to penalties. Some of the common ones that are often violated are no parking rules and no U-turn signs. Recognizing what road signs mean is part of the basic knowledge you need to learn before even applying for a license.

Use Signal Lights

Signal lights are important because this is one of the ways you can communicate with other cars. In making turns, signal lights are important so that cars in the opposing lanes and cars that are following you will have the chance to make the necessary action of letting you turn or stopping while waiting it out.

Maintaining Distance and Speed

Speeding can be dangerous to people because of how fast you can lose control of the car. It can also be further aggravated by road conditions when the weather is extreme causing it to be wet and slippery. The speed you should aim for is 40 km/h because this is optimal as it can allow you to hit the brakes easily even during sudden stops. Speeding violations can lead to fine charges and even additional charges when done multiple times. It is also recommended to keep your distance from the car in front of you because tailgating has a lot of risks. It could lead to a collision if the car suddenly stops and you don’t have enough space ahead. Maintain at least 3 seasons worth of distance to ensure that you wouldn’t face this problem ever.

Car Maintenance

When it comes to car maintenance, you have to make sure that your vehicle is in the best condition. Aside from the requirements mandated by law, you should consistently check for your tires, car fluids, brake pads, and mirrors to ensure that you wouldn’t get in trouble and cause accidents while driving. Ensure that you also have enough gas especially when driving for long stretches. Create an emergency kit with essential tools with you and consistently have your car checked by auto maintenance because it is cheaper and easier to do this than develop problems later.

Car safety is emphasized not just for the sake of people around, but for the welfare of the person behind the wheel and his passengers. Following all these safety precautions is the responsibility attached to the privilege of owning a driver’s license. The best way to ensure that you will gain a piece of more significant knowledge and skill is by putting the best foundations in the first place.