7 Reasons Why No Deposit Bonuses are Better than Welcome Bonuses



Online gamblers enjoy a wide variety of promo deals and gaming perks. That’s because many casinos onlinedo all they can to attract and retain as many customers as possible. However, some promotional offers are better than others, and in this article, we’re going to show you why no deposit bonuses are superior to welcome bonuses.

If you’re new to the online gambling world, you may not be familiar with a no deposit bonus casino or welcome bonuses. A welcome bonus is a deal that’s offered by almost every digital casino. It usually entails matching your first deposit up to a certain amount, and it comes with certain playthrough requirements. In other words, you can’t withdraw the money you’ve earned with the bonus until you’ve wagered a specific amount.

No deposit bonuses are different in that they don’t require you to deposit any of your own money. You’ll still get free funds to gamble with, and you can withdraw your winnings as soon as you meet the playthrough requirements. Here are the main reasons why these bonuses are better than welcome offers.

7 Benefits of No Deposit Bonuses

We can name lots of pros of both types of digital gambling perks, but we decided to stick to the usual suspects only. Here’s how you can benefit from no deposit bonuses more than you can from the average welcome bonus:

1. They’re Easier to Claim

Let’s face it – most of us are busy people, and we don’t always have the time or patience to jump through hoops for a little extra cash. That’s why the fact that no deposit bonuses are easier to claim is such a big deal. You don’t have to make a deposit or provide any financial information to get started.

With welcome bonuses, on the other hand, you usually have to go through a more lengthy and complicated process. You have to register an account, provide your personal information, and sometimes even go through a KYC check. Only then can you make a deposit and claim the bonus.

2. They Come with Smaller Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are the bane of every online gambler’s existence, but they’re unfortunately a necessary evil. These requirements exist to prevent people from abusing bonuses and walking away with free cash. The playthrough requirements for no deposit bonuses are usually smaller than those for welcome offers.

That means you’ll have an easier time clearing the bonus and withdrawing your winnings. In case you don’t know the concept of wagering conditions, here’s what it means.

A wagering requirement is the amount of money that a player must wager in order to withdraw their winnings from an online casino. For example, if an online casino offers a 100% match bonus up to $500 and has a 20x wagering requirement, this means that the player must wager $20 for every $1 of bonus money. In order to withdraw their winnings, the player would need to wager a total of $10,000.

Wagering requirements vary from casino to casino, but they typically range from 20x to 40x. The higher the wagering requirement, the more difficult it is for players to withdraw their winnings.

3. They Offer More Value for Your Money

No deposit bonuses offer more value for your money because you’re not risking any of your own money. With a welcome bonus, you have to make a deposit in order to get the bonus funds. This means that you’re essentially gambling with your own money in order to get the bonus.

With a no deposit bonus, you’re not risking any of your own money, so you can cash out as soon as you meet the playthrough requirements.

4. Some Online Casinos Hide No Deposit Bonuses Because They Are Better for You

Welcome bonuses are available at almost all online casinos, but no deposit bonuses are a bit rare. This is because they’re not as profitable for casinos, so they’re not offered as often. It doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to find a no deposit bonus, but you might have to search a bit harder. However, it’s definitely worth the effort simply because these bonuses are so much better for you.

5. They Can Be Used on a Wider Range of Casino Games

Most welcome bonuses can only be used on slots, but no deposit bonuses can be used on a wider range of casino games. This includes table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as live casino games.

So if you’re someone who likes to mix things up and try different types of casino games, then a no deposit bonus is definitely the better option for you.

6. You Can Cash Them Out Sooner Than Welcome Bonuses

Another big advantage of no deposit bonuses is that you can usually cash them out faster than welcome bonuses. With a welcome bonus, you often have to wager the bonus amount a certain number of times before you can withdraw it.

With a no deposit bonus, there’s usually no such restriction, which means you can cash out your winnings as soon as you meet the playthrough requirements.

7. They Are As Simple As It Gets

No deposit bonuses are as simple as it gets. All you have to do is create an account and the bonus will be credited to your account automatically. There’s no need to go through a lengthy registration process or make a deposit. You can usually start playing right away and cash out your winnings as soon as you meet the playthrough requirements.

Welcome bonuses are a bit more complicated. You have to go through a lengthy registration process and make a deposit in order to get the bonus funds. This can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you’re not interested in making a deposit. So if you’re looking for a simple and straightforward bonus, then a no deposit bonus is definitely the way to go.

Other bonuses that may be worth considering

While the two types of promo deals we’ve discussed above are by far the most popular, there are quite a few more offers that might be worth considering.

First of all, there are the so-called reload and cashback bonuses. Reload bonuses are available current customers, while cashback bonuses are available to both new and existing customers. These bonuses can offer some great value, so make sure to check them out before you choose a bonus.

Another type of bonus that you might come across is the Refer-a-Friend bonus. As the name suggests, this bonus is available to players who refer their friends to the casino. So if you have some friends who are looking for a new online casino, then this could be a great option for you.

Finally, there are VIP and loyalty programs. These programs are available to both new and existing customers, and they can offer some great benefits such as exclusive bonuses, cashback offers, and more. So if you’re looking for a long-term relationship with an online casino, then these programs might be worth considering.

Other Casino Features That You Need to Check Out

In addition to bonuses, there are quite a few other casino features that you need to check out. Here are only some of them:

First of all, you need to make sure that the casino offers a wide range of payment and withdrawal methods. This includes popular options like credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

You also need to make sure that the casino offers a wide range of games. This includes both slots and table games.

It’s also important to make sure that the casino has a good customer support team. This team should be available 24/7 and they should be able to help you with any issues you might have.

Cybersecurity is a key characteristic as well. You need to make sure that the casino uses SSL encryption and that it’s licensed by a reputable gambling authority.

User-friendliness is a big deal because it determines how easy it is to use the casino’s website and mobile app.

Finally, you should also check out the casino’s bonus terms and conditions. These terms will determine how easy or difficult it is to claim the bonus and cash out your winnings.

So there you have it! These are only some of the things you need to check out before you choose an online casino. Make sure to keep these things in mind and you’ll be sure to find the perfect casino for you.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, there are quite a few different types of casino bonuses available, but no deposit bonuses are definitely the best option for most players. They offer more value for your money and they’re much simpler to claim.

So if you’re looking for a great casino bonus, then be sure to check out the no deposit bonuses at your favorite online casinos. No one can guarantee that you’ll become a rich person instantly, but it will definitely maximize your chance of filling up your wallet!