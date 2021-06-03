7 Benefits of Bathroom Bidet Toilet Seats



Bathroom bidet toilet seats provide better hygiene, are environmentally friendly, cost-effective, do not clog, and are easy to use.

Using toilet tissues is not the most effective way to clean yourself. To ensure better hygiene, bidets were invented. They are more efficient in cleaning and they are affordable as well. Most advanced hotels have bidet attachments on their toilets.

Bidets are not just for show; they have amazing benefits, which we will cover in this article.

What Is a Bidet?

There are two types of bidets. The one we are talking about here is the attachment used on regular toilet seats. Another type is known as a bidet suite which is a bowl-shaped fixture that can be sat on.

Here, we are going to talk about the former one. So, if you are asking what is a bidet, it is a small piece of equipment that is attached to the toilet seat. This tool is very common in Japan and Argentina. Other countries are slowly adopting it too because of the benefits.

It is a small tool that sprays water on your bum and helps clean off any fecal matter. After you are done pooping, you can turn on the switch of the bidet, and it will spray water. Positioning the tool is also very important; otherwise, it will not be able to clean your rear properly.

After spraying, turn off the switch and dry yourself with either a towel or tissue. The advanced model of bidets will let you control the spraying speed and the temperature of the water.

The Benefits of a Bidet

1. They Provide Better Hygiene

The water sprayed by bidets helps you clean yourself better than toilet paper. When you clean something, be it a chair, a table, or the floor, you always clean it with a wet cloth first. Water is required for a thorough cleaning, and the same goes for your rear.

Your hands will also stay clean since you will not have to do anything with them. A lot of people do not wash their hands after using toilet paper which is very unhygienic. This will make your hands unhygienic, as well as anything you subsequently touch. If you have a bidet, you do not need to worry about washing your hands after you are done.

Bidets can clean better because they directly spray water at your bottom. This is why around 60% of the houses in Japan use bidets, and 90% of the houses in South America use bidets.

2. They Are Environment Friendly

Each year, 3 million tons of toilet paper is used just in the United States of America. To prepare 3 million tons of toilet paper, around 54 million trees are cut down. From a global perspective, 27,000 trees are cut down each day to meet the toilet paper needs of people.

On the other hand, bidets are completely natural. You simply install a bidet, which uses water from the main water line of your house and not a single tree has to be cut down to clean your rear.

3. They Are Cost-Effective

We usually buy dozens of rolls of toilet paper when we visit the mall. During the pandemic, toilet paper sales have increased significantly, and they do not really come that cheap.

But bidets are much cheaper than that. Even a dozen rolls of toilet paper will one day run out. But you can spend a lifetime with only one bidet. Each year, people spend around $182 on toilet paper. After 10 years, it goes up to $1820. But bidets are a one-time investment.

They cost from $200 to $600. They are long-lasting. So even if they have a bigger upfront cost, they are cost-effective in the long run.

4. They Do Not Clog Toilets

Modern toilet paper can decompose. But toilet tissues used 5 to 6 years ago were not decomposable. When you flush down such toilet paper, they can clog up the waterline. This creates a lot of plumbing problems.

But with bidets, you do not need to worry about your pipeline getting clogged since you will not be using toilet paper in the first place. This also saves a lot of money, which you would have spent on repair works and plumbers.

5. They Are Very Comfortable

Not all toilet tissues are the same. Cheaper toilet tissues have a rough texture and wiping your rear with them can cause itchiness and irritation. It gets even worse for people who suffer from hemorrhoids. Excessive irritation can cause unwanted bleeding.

Bidets on the other hand use a spray of water which is comforting and does a better job at cleaning. You can adjust the temperature and have a spray of warm water. Warm water is better at cleaning than cold water and beneficial for people suffering from hemorrhoids.

Bidets are also great for pregnant women. Women in their third trimester have a really hard time wiping their private parts because of their belly. It becomes uncomfortable and a bit painful. With bidets, all you have to do is push the button and the water spray will take care of the cleaning and keep you healthy and comfortable.

6. Very Good for People with Sensitive Skin

Some people have sensitive skin and suffer from rash, itchiness, and redness of skin even at the slightest touch. It becomes very problematic for them to use toilet paper for cleaning.

Bidets are a great solution because apart from water, nothing comes into contact with the skin. People who suffer from gastrointestinal, genital, and urinary tract health problems cannot use toilet paper. Bidets can help these people out as well.

7. Can Benefit Frequent Travelers

There are handheld bidets as well. So if you’re traveling from one place to another, you do not need to go through the hassle of carrying toilet paper if you carry a small and affordable bidet.

You can either place it on the toilet seat of the place you are visiting, or you can hold it in your hand and place it behind you. The cleaning process is the same with all bidets, whether it is portable or fixed.

How to Buy the Right Bidet

You do not need to have any fancy bidets to get yourself clean. If it sprays water at the right place then that is good enough. However, you should look for bidets that have some quality of life features that include the following:

Ability to adjust the water pressure and the temperature

Air drying capabilities to dry yourself

Child modes so children can use it as well

Portability

Made from eco-friendly materials

Additional Features of Modern Bidets

Bidets are all over the market and different brands are trying to make this technology more useful and user-friendly. Here are a couple of the latest features that a lot of the newer bidets have:

Remote Control

Bidets usually have buttons you can use to operate them. The buttons are usually attached alongside the toilet seat. But modern bidets can be operated with remote controllers. You can simply keep the remote on a dry surface near the toilet and use it whenever you want.

Adjustable Temperature

A lot of the older models just had hot water and a cold water spraying system. But most modern bidets have adjustable temperature systems. You can use them to adjust the perfect temperature before every use.

Heated Seat

Heated seats are definitely a familiar concept that is extremely useful during the winter. Heated seats can help relax our legs, backsides, and other muscles. The heat can also vaporize any water left on the toilet seat and give us a nice toasty toilet seat.

Air Dry Fans

To completely eliminate the use of toilet paper or other drying methods, modern bidets have their own drying fans. These fans provide heated air to gently dry the skin after spraying it with water.

Nightlights

You do not really need them but you certainly have to agree that the soft glowing light underneath the toilet seat is a nice touch.

Deodorizing Spray

The attachment sprays a fresh fragrance that eliminates any bad odor we may leave in the bathroom.

Water Pressure

The water needs to have good pressure to properly clean your bottom. Fecal particles can be difficult to remove if the right amount of force is not used. If you are still worried, you can purchase newer models with adjustable water pressure to control the water pressure.

You can visit the bidet shop to get an idea about the features and prices of all the latest bidets.

Final Thoughts

Bidets are a great cleanliness tool and people need to start making it more common. It will give them a better sense of freshness and help protect the environment. It would be very helpful if the toilet paper companies produce their own bidets instead of toilet papers.