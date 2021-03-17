6 Things You Need to Consider Before Renting a Self-Storage Unit

If you want to keep any of your home or business items secure for the long term, then putting them in a self-storage unit is an excellent choice. It doesn’t matter whether you are a business owner who wants to keep his extra items secure or just a college student who doesn’t have enough space in his dorm room to keep all his items; opting for a self-storage unit is the perfect solution.

When it comes to choosing a self-storage unit for your precious items, it’s a decision that you shouldn’t take lightly. There are plenty of services out there that offer self-storage units for rent, but not all provide the same level of service. That is why it is crucial for you to choose your storage-unit after taking several things into consideration.

If you are wondering what things you need to keep in mind while renting a self-storage unit, then you have stumbled on the right blog. In this article, I have mentioned a few things you must consider before renting a self-storage unit. Let’s take a look:

Security

The most important thing you need to consider while renting a self-storage unit is its security. It is advised that you choose a company that adheres to strict security protocols so that you don’t have to worry about your stuff when you are not around.

A good storage unit company not only focuses on facility security but also offers security for individual storage units. You must also ensure that the facility has the following features:

Camera surveillance (24 Hours)

Well lit

Secure entry gates (Passcode or Card access)

Alarms

Solid fencing and trusted locks

You must also make sure that the facility has a good staff that will check on your storage-unit in terms of an emergency or accident. If you are looking for secure self-storage units in Australia, you can visit storage Melbourne for more info.

Accessibility

When it comes to accessibility, not all storage-unit facilities have the same rules. If you want to access your stored items whenever you want, it is advised that you opt for a facility that offers year-round access. A company that offers an after-hours assistant is the ideal choice.

Before finalizing a storage unit, you must ask the manager about the assistance they offer, and they will allow you to access the unit at your own convenience.

Cleanliness

You don’t want to leave your stuff in a place that is not clean so make sure to inquire about the hygiene and cleanliness of the storage unit facility. If they are ensuring cleanliness, you must not take their word for it and ask them to give you a tour of the facility.

Leaving your belongings in an unclean place can damage them in the long run, which is why you need to take cleanliness seriously.

Ensure that the facility is built to withstand any type of weather and the self-storage containers are sealed so that they won’t be affected by the outer environment. That way, your unit will stay cleaner even if it has been locked for several weeks.

Proximity

Unless you want to drive for hours to access your items, it is advised you choose a storage facility that is not too far from where you live or work. There are a lot of cheap facilities out there offering a great deal, but not all of them are located in a good part of the city.

If you are going to access your storage unit rarely and want to use it for long-term storage, renting a storage-unit far from your town won’t really hurt you. However, if you will be accessing it frequently, you better make sure it’s near to you.

Temperature Control

Going for a self-storage unit that offers temperature and climate control can help you keep your stuff more secure. There are a lot of storage items that require to be placed in a certain type of climate. Keeping such items in an uncontrolled environment can damage them and can reduce their durability.

Items like documents, clothing, furniture, and vehicles can get damaged if they are not stored in a climate-controlled unit. Self-storage units with climate control might be a bit costly, but they are worth it.

Reviews

It is advised that you don’t choose a self-storage unit service without reading its reviews. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of technology, and reading reviews about anything is easier than ever.

You can simply visit the website or social pages of the service to get a good idea of if their service is good or not. You can also check storage Brisbane and can rent self-storage units from them after reading reviews.

If a company doesn’t have a decent rating and some bad reviews, it is advised to stay away from them and look for better alternatives.