6 Movies That Every Casino Enthusiast Must Watch 



In the past, gambling was the favourite pastime of the wealthy. As time went by, it also became popular among others who were looking for a way to get their hands on some easy money. However, the popularity of gambling didn’t skyrocket until the mid-90s, when online casinos were launched. Since then, casino games have been available to anyone with a computer, smartphone, or tablet. As leaving the house was no longer a requirement for betting, more and more people caught the gambling bug.

It is no wonder that this activity became so popular. It has been presented as exciting, fun, and even a bit sexy in various movies. If you are a casino enthusiast and placing bets is your favourite hobby, here are several movies you need to put on your must-watch list.

The Hangover

If you are looking for a movie that will surely make you laugh and help you unwind, The Hangover is the best choice. This comedy about four guys and a bachelor party is filled with booze, action, and of course, casino games. Oh, and a tiger. The movie became so popular that it had two sequels. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha did a great job, and if you ever wondered what could go wrong in a Las Vegas casino, this movie will blow your mind.

The Gambler

On an entirely different note, The Gambler depicts the down sides of gambling and shows how it can easily ruin someone’s life. If you have just started to gamble online and checking new online casinos Canada 2021 is your favourite hobby, this is a cautionary tale you need to watch. Playing casino games is fun, but if you are not careful, it can easily turn your life upside down. Learn from Jim Bennett’s mistakes (played by Mark Wahlberg) and see how a gambling addiction can affect you and everyone around you. While the story might be a tad predictable, it is still worthy of your time.

Casino Royale

This is an obvious choice since it even has the word “casino” in its title. Directed by Martin Campbell this James Bond movie is all about a high-stakes poker game tournament. Agent 007 was portrayed by Daniel Craig and this classic became one of the most famous movies in the Bond series. The motion picture beautifully illustrated the visual elegance of the world of gambling. If you have a bit more than two hours of your time to kill, this movie is a warm recommendation.

Mississippi Grind

Another great movie that depicts all the downsides of gambling addiction. In this masterpiece, two avid gamblers travel down the Mississippi River and on their way to a New Orleans poker game test their skills in every major city they pass through. The movie is full of addiction, depression, and regret, but is something you should watch, especially if you love to gamble.

Ocean’s Eleven

The great plot and legendary cast will surely have you glued to the screen. The action-packed Ocean’s Eleven is actually a remake of a ‘60s movie and tells us a story about Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) who gather a team of criminals in order to rob $150 million from a casino vault.

Rounders

Brilliant performances are given by Matt Damon, John Malkovich, and Edward Norton are just some of the reasons why you need to take time to watch this great movie. It came out in 1998 and amazingly captured the importance of creating clever strategies. The protagonist of the story is a law school student, Mike McDermott, who discovers that he has an amazing poker talent. After losing against a Russian gangster, he quits gambling for good. Or at least he thought so. When he finds out that his best friend has a debt to pay off, he returns to the poker table, trying to help his buddy. The movie is also about the consequences of compulsive gambling, so every newbie gambler should definitely watch it.

Whether you are looking for a comedy, action movie, or drama, this list has it all.