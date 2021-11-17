6 International Fashion Trends You Can Find As New Outfit Inspiration



Fashion is creativity and the search for one’s style, regardless of whether it is inspired by trends or belongs to the eternal classics. According to reputable and fashionable experts, this year will delight fashion fans with simple and clean clothes that are comfortable to wear in everyday life. The trend is ease, as well as fashionable realism, i.e. practicality, and maximum comfort. Fans of bright and original clothes are recommended by fashion experts to mix clothes with bold prints.

Major Fashion Trends

Fashion plays an extremely important role. The carefully selected outfit that allows you to express your personality and emphasize the unique style is very important for the expression of individuality.

The 90s continue to inspire famous fashion designers. Inspired by fashion trends, designers create a modern vision of retro style. Minimalism from the 90s in simple, clean lines, as well as monochrome colors, will be popular. Now, flared jeans with the same denim shirt or bulky jacket are in trend. As reputable fashion houses, they have included in their new collections clothes with a cult print, polka dots. So polka dot patterns will be relevant on dresses, blouses, and even skirts. In modern dresses, you can see some similarities with the clothes from the 60s – bright, colorful, with a large print and bold geometric patterns. Trouser suits are also not losing relevance. It is worth paying attention to the costumes casually. In addition, experts predict that one of the main trends in street fashion next year will be suits with shorts and skirts. Base tops have become one of the biggest trends. From short crop tops to plain bodysuits and classic turtlenecks, simple tops will be popular. Another trend is the vest. Stylists claim that the fashion for vests is back and recommend wearing them on top of blouses, basic plain tops, and T-shirts with bright prints. A special place in the list of main trends is occupied by clothes made of leather and leather in the style of the Matrix. The trend for colored thin skin is migrating from spring collections. Bermuda shorts, pants, oversized shirts, and jackets made of leather, next year will be more relevant than ever. Also in the top, raincoats and pants made of this material.

Mind Your Accessorize

Even though fashion is moving along its trajectory, the coronavirus still changed global trends. Despite the world's problems, we need to move and study, do some research and go to university. While thinking of trends, we are sure that pandemics have changed the approach to the choice of clothing. Here's what else is relevant in the world of fashion.

Mask . It is known that masks will be worn around the world for some time. It is unknown when the pandemic will end. And in such conditions, people already begin with what and what color will be a mask. In addition to factory reusable masks and handmade masks, designer masks have become popular.

. It is known that masks will be worn around the world for some time. It is unknown when the pandemic will end. And in such conditions, people already begin with what and what color will be a mask. In addition to factory reusable masks and handmade masks, designer masks have become popular. Gloves and rings . Gloves can and should be worn without feeling uncomfortable. Instagram fashionistas did not want to give up their favorite accessories and introduced a trend – rings, watches, and bracelets on top of surgical gloves.

. Gloves can and should be worn without feeling uncomfortable. Instagram fashionistas did not want to give up their favorite accessories and introduced a trend – rings, watches, and bracelets on top of surgical gloves. Emphasis on home clothes. Having been at home in self-isolation for so long, many realized that they had absolutely nothing to wear at home. Now brands and designers focus on home clothes and decor because you need to love and pamper yourself not only at work.

Finding Inspiration



Fashion is not only clothes but also a certain image. People are increasingly looking to find clothes inspired by urban chic or casual style. Following fashion is not just about clothes offered by world-famous designers. However, you should not lag behind modern trends, because you can get a stylish image.

