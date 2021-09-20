5 Ways to Get Paid as a Freelancer

The gig economy is getting popular every day. Freelancing is becoming more attractive to many people in the country and around the world. According to a recent survey, close to 60 million Americans engage in some online freelancing.

There are many reasons why freelancing is becoming popular among many people. The first reason is that it gives you the freedom to work from anywhere in the world. Secondly, you get to make your own schedule. There’s no boss to push you around and make you do things that you don’t like.

Another reason is pay. There are many companies that have resorted to hiring remote workers and pay them handsomely. This is what makes many people ditch their 9 to 5 jobs and join the freelancing world.

But how do you get paid as a freelancer? This is the question that many people ask themselves before starting out with freelance jobs.

Here are 5 ways freelancers get paid:

PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular payment methods for freelancers. The good part is that it doesn’t cost you a penny to open an account. Once you have completed a project for a client, they will ask you for your PayPal email to make the payment.

Your client must also have a PayPal account in order to pay you. The money usually appears in a matter of seconds. But Sometimes PayPal may hold the money, especially if your account is new, and release it after 24 or 48 hours. The transfer and withdrawal fees are very minimal.

Wire transfer

This is also a common method for paying freelancers. As long as you have a bank account, a client will be able to pay for the services rendered, even if they are outside the country. All you have to do is provide them with your account number and address.

They will be able to transfer the agreed amount of money with ease. Although wire transfer is secure, it may take a few days for the money to reach your account. This is, therefore, not one of the best methods, particularly if you want to use the money immediately.

Cash App

Cash App works almost the same way as PayPal. It is also one of the most preferred payment methods by freelancers around the world. As opposed to PayPal, a client can transfer money directly to your debit card or checking account.

Google Pay

Google Wallet at Android Pay merged in 2018 to form want’s now known as Google Pay. This offered freelancers a simple and convenient way of sending and receiving money. The beauty about it is that there are transfer fees.

Skrill

Skrill is another popular payment method for freelancers. It is free to open an account and the transfer charges are also minimal. Transferring money from one Skrill account to another is almost instant and you can make a withdrawal the same day.

In general, there are many ways of getting paid as a freelancer. A lot of companies have been formed to meet the growing demand from freelancers across the world.