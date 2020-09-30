5 Underrated Watches You Need To Add To Your Collection For Depth

Watch collectors will reach a point where the breadth of their collection seems to plateau. It’s a normal progression of things, and if you’ve reached this part, then what you need is a change of pace. You probably have a decent number of watches, and you are in the phase where nothing about watches excites you anymore.

In this article, we’ve collated the most underrated watches that may incite the thrill in your collecting again. Most are from Swiss brands (what do you expect?), but the brands listed here aren’t movers or shakers of the industry. While they have the heritage and history of reputable watchmakers, they don’t have some of their peers’ notoriety. So, prepare to rediscover the horological industry through these timeless timepieces!

Breitling Navitimer

If you’re an enthusiast, you’ve heard of Breitling before. But you’ve probably skipped the brand in favor of more established ones like Omega and Rolex. Or even Tudor. But Breitling has such a significant history of producing some of the best automatic watches in the world that it’s high time that you get a Navitimer for yourself.

The Navitimer is an icon, one of the few watches that can be compared to any Rolex and would not pale beside it. In fact, in some areas, a Navitimer is better than its contemporaries—the slide rule bezel is unique to the brand, and the watch can calculate airspeed operations and traveled distance in a flight. It’s the perfect aviation watch for the hobbyist in you!

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

The Royal Oak Offshore is one of the most ubiquitous watches in the world. There is no way you haven’t heard of it, but is it underrated? Even with celebrities and politicians wearing the Offshore, the fact of the matter is, it’s still an underrated watch for what it can do. Word of caution though, if you want an AP Royal Oak, you must shell out money. The starting price for these bad boys is upwards of $20,000.

But to say that you get your money’s worth is an understatement. The Offshore is a beautiful tourbillion watch. With a chronograph complication, the company makes every single one of these timepieces from scratch, and the in-house caliber movement is in a class of its own. The new Code 11.59 is as classic a watch as one can be, and if your jam is something that’s sophisticated and classy, this should be right up your alley.

Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope

If you’re an avid fan of watches and have already quite the collection, the Chronoscope complication is arguably one of the most popular complications in a watch. But there’s something about the minimalist approach of German watchmaker Junghans to their chronoscope watch. Inspired by the Bauhaus movement, Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope is a study of sophistication and grace.

The 40mm watch looks bigger than it is; the domed sapphire crystal makes the watch larger than life. The dial which is an offwhite number, perfectly captures the thin indicators’ essence and watch hands. Under the hood, it’s powered by a mechanical self-winding movement, with a 42-hour power reserve. The best part? This watch won’t break the bank!

Hamilton Jazzmaster Sea View Day Date Auto

Hamilton is another affordable luxury brand that you may have missed because you focus too much on the prestige that the top watch brands offer. But Hamilton watches have consistently been top of the line timepieces, and the Jazzmaster Sea View Day Date Auto is a testament to the company’s dedication to producing some of the best flagship watch killers.

It’s a beautiful timepiece with a rotating bezel that mimics the look of classic diver’s watches. The in-house caliber movement inside is H-30, one of the most powerful from the company, with an 80-hour power reserve to boot. This is the perfect watch for everyday use! And you don’t have to spend tens of thousands of dollars to get it!

Seiko Sports 5

Having a Seiko Sports 5 on your collection should be given. The Japanese brand’s famous product line is the king of budget-friendly automatic watches, but what most enthusiasts have missed is that the Sports 5 has recently been updated with new specs, new looks, and new presentations. The result? Still one of the best budget automatic watches on Earth right now.

Takeaway

Let’s face it, collecting watches can be quite the journey. So in order to keep your enthusiasm, you need to let go of the notion that the more expensive a watch is, the better it is. It’s not just false; it’s also very short-sighted. There are lots of great quality watches that don’t need to break your bank. Repeatedly, people have proven that the best watches are the ones that can serve a purpose and not those that are encased and wouldn’t see the light of day!