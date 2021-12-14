5 Top Business Travel Destinations 2022

Corporate travel shouldn’t just be about work. It also offers the perfect opportunity to meet new people, broaden your horizons and gain valuable real-life experience of different cultures. However, when it comes to business travel, not all cities are created equal.

Therefore, if you want your employees to get the most out of their corporate travelling, you might want to take a look at the below five top business travel destinations that offer it all.

1. London

Unsurprisingly, the capital of England features on the list. Still one of the most affluent cities in the world, London provides unrivalled access to some of the world’s most influential companies.

The perfect destination for companies within the financial industry, travelers can also enjoy an incredible sightseeing experience and indulge in Michelin star cuisine. Looking for help organising a business trip to London? You need a global business travel company that knows the area inside and out.

2. San Francisco

If you have to travel to the States for work, then you should definitely consider going to San Francisco. Arguably, the most forward-thinking and innovative city across the globe, San Francisco boasts a vibrant technology industry and is home to some of the most profitable corporate companies in the country.

Plus, with sights including the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard Street, and Alcatraz Island, there is plenty of culture for your employees to soak up and enjoy.

3. Mexico City

If you are in the pharmaceutical or consumer products business, then Mexico City is the business travel destination for you. This high-octane capital is bursting with excitement and steeped in history, making it ideal for travellers who want to combine business and pleasure.

Make sure you visit the Aztec ruins before you leave, as this is one tourist attraction that is not to be missed.

4. Sydney

Unsurprisingly, the most-booked destination in Australia for business travellers is Sydney. An extremely vibrant city, this top business destination is home to some of the world’s most iconic attractions, including Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

As a highly diverse and multicultural city, Sydney makes it easy for international travelers to meet new people and carry out successful business.

Bit of a foodie? Sydney serves up some of the best food and drinks across the globe, so you will have no problem trying to achieve the wow factor for your clients.

5. Toronto

The fourth-largest city in North America, Toronto is easily accessible both by Canadians and those residing in the United States. This vibrant city features the largest conference space in the region and is known for its diverse population.

Consistently ranking at the top of the board when it comes to global competitiveness, innovation, and quality of life, there are very few cities in the world that can compete with Toronto’s banking and stock exchange hub.

In terms of attractions, you will find no shortage of things to see and do, including the view from the CN Tower, the Royal Ontario Museum, and even a day trip to Niagara Falls if you have the time.