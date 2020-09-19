5 Great Brisbane Suburbs for First-Time Property Buyers and Investors



Brisbane is forecast to experience the biggest surge in property prices across Australia’s major cities over the next few years. According to BIS oxford economics, the Queensland capital could see a 20 percent rise in property value between 2019 and 2022 – nearly double that of second-placed Adelaide (11%) and significantly more than Sydney (6%) and Melbourne (7%).

While many people have been priced out of suburbs such as Teneriffe, Hamilton, and Ascot (where median house prices are north of $1.5 million), there are still many great areas where you don’t need to win the Australian Powerball to purchase property.

So, if you are on a budget, are a first-time property buyer aiming to get on the ladder, or a real estate investor looking for a solid investment, these five suburbs are among the areas Brisbane’s property experts believe represent great value for money.

Keperra

Located around 10km north-west of Brisbane’s central business district (CBD) and with direct train access into Brisbane city centre, Keperra is being tipped as an excellent choice for young professionals and first-time buyers.

As well as convenient commuter links, Keperra offers a good standard of living for its residents, with a championship golf course at Keperra Country Club, shopping centres, parks, churches, and a hospital.

The median house price in Keperra is around $570,000, making it attractive to those on a smaller budget and to investors.

“Just 10km from the CBD and with the train at your doorstep, the suburb is certainly an affordable option for first-home buyers looking to enter the market,” independent buyer’s agent Wendy Russell told realestate.com.au.

Loganholme

A suburb of the City of Logan within Greater Brisbane, Loganholme is being viewed as a great investment opportunity due to its location between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Loganholme is situated around 30km south of Brisbane city centre and 47km north of the Gold Coast, but with its close proximity to the M1, access to both areas is direct and fast.

With a median house price around $395,000, and with Logan experiencing strong growth, Loganholme represents great value for money, according to real estate experts.

“Lifestyle is easy, the Logan Hyperdome is close by and the houses are affordable. It is easy to pick up a nice home for between $350,000 and $450,000,” said Rebecca Herbst, Real Estate Institute of Queensland southern Brisbane zone chair.

Meanwhile, investors looking for buy-to-let properties and holiday lets should be looking Loganholme, says Damian Piotto of Ray White Marsden.

“Rental returns are always going to be strong with the area located right in the middle of Brisbane and the Gold Coast, great public and private schooling, and the blue-collar industry within a 10-minute drive of these areas,” Piotto said.

Stafford Heights

A suburb popular among young professionals and families, Stafford Heights is viewed as a great alternative to more expensive neighbouring suburbs like Kedron and Gordan Park.

While the median house price in Gordan Park is around $880,000, Stafford Heights sits at a far more affordable $611,000, and with both suburbs located 8km from CBD, the cheaper option is just as convenient for commuters.

Stafford Heights indeed caught the eye of investors and buyers in 2019 – thanks to its close proximity to Westfield Chermside Shopping Centre and Prince Charles Hospital, and its flood-proof location.

And industry experts are expecting the suburb to continue to trend upward as a property opportunity. “Stafford Heights could very well be in for continued growth in 2020 with so many ticks against its name — affordable, accessible and it doesn’t flood,” Ms Russell said.

Chermside West

Located 10km north of CBD, well connected by public transport links and close to hospitals and schools, Chermside West is a popular suburb among families and couples.

Median house prices are around $625,000 in Chermside West and are continuing to rise as buyers and investors realise the suburb’s potential. Indeed, the median house price has increased by nearly 20 percent over the past five years, and with further growth predicted, now could be the best time to invest in Chermside West property.

A quieter and calmer option compared to neighbouring Chermside, Chermside West has been selected by Brisbane-based mortgage broker Hunter Galloway as one of its three best entry-level price range suburbs for first-time buyers and investment seekers.

Everton Park

Everton Park is considered one of Brisbane’s most exciting up-and-coming lifestyle suburbs and as such is being backed to experience a rise in demand, and therefore property prices, in the coming years.

Located just 9km from CBD and with a median house price of $605,000, Everton Park is a popular location for young families and professionals, while there are both public and private schools within close proximity.

Perhaps Everton Park’s biggest selling point is Everton Plaza: the longstanding shopping district which recently underwent renovation and has opened a dining laneway called Park Lane – considered the foodie capital of Brisbane’s northern suburbs.

Wendy Russell is one industry insider who believes Everton Park offers a great opportunity, saying: “Keep an eye on this little northside suburb because at an average house price of $605,000, it will undoubtedly attract the attention of investors and first-home buyers in 2020.”