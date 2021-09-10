4 Cool Ways To Promote Virtual Live Events In 2021

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has significantly impacted various businesses in any industry. As the world slowly returns to its pre-pandemic state, the new normal has prompted different corporate practices to adapt the idea of online and virtual techniques. From marketing to conferences, collaboration, and customer service, almost everything needs to observe strict social distancing protocols, particularly business events.

With strict social distancing protocols everywhere, traditional corporate occasions transformed into virtual live events. It’s a distant yet innovative way to engage with customers while also marketing a new product or increasing brand awareness. The challenge lies in striving for a personalised engagement despite the digital approach.

Marketing Using Custom-Made Merchandises

Although 2021 is more than halfway through, it’s almost practical to assume that the usual events won’t be back anytime soon. As such, your business needs to embrace the new normal and learn how to hold virtual live events effectively. But before having them, you first need to promote your upcoming event for your audience so they can know about it, with the hopes that they may be interested to participate.

Nowadays, customised merchandise is becoming more and more popular. Different products are personalised and tailored to highlight a business name or brand, making it known to viewers what the live event is all about at first glance.

Printed Shirts

One of the best tactics to promote an event is using custom-made merchandise. You and other staff can wear custom tops or shirts from printful.com/au/custom-clothing while promoting the event on social media. Having your brand name on your clothing will immediately make an impact and leave a lasting impression on the people while holding the live event.

Nowadays, influencers are gaining leverage when it comes to influencing the purchase decisions of customers. With their authority and expertise, influencers can efficiently help promote your events, hence you can consider hiring them. Their considerable following contributes to the number of people you can reach when marketing your event, product, or brand.

The key is to find the right influencer to represent your business. It would also help to build a real relationship with influencers and brand ambassadors so they’ll connect deeper to your brand, making it effortless for them to market and raise awareness of your live event.