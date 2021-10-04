3 Ways Music Helps Students Cope with Stress



There is an entire field of psychology dedicated to music and its therapeutic effects. In research studies, it has been found to help patients with cancer, with pain management, with depression, with inability to get calm or sleep, even to help muscle tension. In fact, studies that include neuroscience demonstrate that music impacts both the brain and the body. For the brain specifically, music can enhance the meshing of both left and right sides as an individual engages in learning and problem-solving, as well as other functions.

While music therapy is still a relatively young field of psychology, it holds promise, as more studies are conducted. One area that already is proving to be beneficial is in helping students deal with stress.

Music and Student Stress

Students undergo a great deal of stress while in school. While much of it is academic in nature, other types of stress are not. There are social and emotional stressors too. And music can help with all of these. Let’s unpack the various types of student stress and how music can help relieve them.

Assignment Overload

When students have more assignments than they can handle, the stress can cause anxiety, inability to sleep, and even burnout, which means they get “stuck” and cannot attack those assignments effectively. While they can turn to an essay for sale online writing company for some of those assignments, the stressors have already taken their toll. There are two types of music that can help with this. One is calming, soft music that will allow the brain and body to relax while resting and/or going to sleep. The other is more upbeat. This type of music can induce the brain’s production of endorphins, or “feel-good” hormones, and can even stimulate physical movement (e.g., dance), a well-known stress reliever.

Studying for Exams

There are studies that point to the benefits of listening to calming, relaxing music while studying for exams. Student subjects reported that they were able to focus better and even to work faster as they reviewed their notes and other materials. Thus, especially during final exam periods, playing such music can be beneficial. Again, it helps to mesh both sides of the brain for effective studying and can promote relief from anxiety.

Social and Emotional Anxiety

Especially in a college environment, students can experience new stressors. They are on their own for the first time, have to manage life skills and budgets, and more. Further, there are stressors of entering a new social environment, establishing new relationships, and making decisions about various campus lifestyles. All of these stressors can cause what therapists call social and emotional anxiety. Can music help? The answer is yes. Both types. There is both active and passive music therapy for anxiety. Active music involves becoming involved in music – either playing it or engaging with it physically, such as through dance. Passive music therapy involves listening to calming music, to relax physically and mentally. Both of these types will stave off such things as panic attacks and even negative behaviors such as alcohol and drug abuse.

Put on that Music!

There are ways to alleviate stress without music. You can look up and type in web search university essay examples free to find help with your assignments; you can get a part-time job to help with financial stress; you can seek out activities that will result in positive and healthy relationships. But if you add these three benefits of music to your life, you will find that you can also relieve those stressors when they raise their ugly heads.

Author Bio: Melony Hart is a writer of all things college-related. She speaks from her own experiences and those of others, providing lots of perspective and advice. In her spare time, she dabbles in gourmet cooking, animal rescue, and environmental efforts.