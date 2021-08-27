3 Important Factors to Consider When Purchasing Your First Home



For many people, purchasing their own home is a dream they work their whole lives to achieve. Property has long been known as a smart investment, and with the demand for property rising and prices continue to rise throughout Australia, it is understandable that people are eager to get their foot on that property ladder.

However, committing to purchasing your first home isn’t a decision that anyone should be taking lightly. Naturally, the financial commitment to a new home is pretty significant, and you’ll want to make sure your property investment is sound. Here are few tips you should consider when purchasing your first home:

Location

When deciding on a property, it is crucial to figure out exactly where you want to live. Location matters, not only in terms of your needs, but also with regard to your prospects should you wish to sell the house further down the line. When deciding on a location, factor in things like schooling districts, transportation, and the availability of amenities in the area.

Your Budget

There’s little point in setting your heart on living in a beachfront suburb if you simply can’t afford the property, so you also need to set some reasonable expectations based on your budget. Looking at homes that are more than you can afford will simply hamper the search for a suitable property. It is worth approaching lenders to find out if you qualify for a home loan. You should also factor in whether you want to set aside some money for potential renovations or whether you want a place that is ready for you to move into right away. Remember that choosing the right home loan will make a huge difference to your future finances.

Finding a Home That Meets Your Needs

Once you’ve narrowed down a few neighborhoods and learned where property prices fall into your budget, it’s time to find the perfect home. Be sure to establish some priorities, such as whether a garden is non-negotiable or whether you’d be willing to do some DIY work to bring the property up to scratch.

You’ll also need to factor in your lifestyle preferences. For instance, if you love live music, it might be essential for you to have suitable live music venues within close proximity. Likewise, if closer to nature is a priority, you’ll want easy access to parks, forests, and beaches. It is also worth considering the quality of schools in the area if you have a family as well as access to public transport and road links in relation to daily commutes.

Buying your first home is a huge step, and it’s a decision that you won’t want to rush. Spend some time thinking about your priorities and what you want for a home before jumping in headfirst. Your finances will also be important here. You’ll need to establish whether or not you qualify for a home loan and the type of opportunities that a loan could open up for you. Be sure to get started on your research and set realistic expectations before embarking on your exciting journey towards homeownership.