24HOUR PLAY GENERATOR Play time



WA Youth Theatre Company (WAYTCo) are set to present their signature 24Hour Play Generator for the sixth year running this winter. The highly-anticipated event will feature WA’s freshest new talent, taking them to their creative edge across two days. It kicks off at the King Street Arts Centre for Writing Day on Friday, June 17, before culminating in a night of performances at the Subiaco Arts Centre on Saturday, June 18.

WAYTCo’s 24Hour Play Generator incubates some of the most exciting and untapped talent around. At the break of dawn, under exquisite pressure, a group of emerging writers aged 13 to 26 work for 12 hours straight, assisted by experienced dramaturgs, to create fresh out of the oven, new short plays.

That evening a 24Hour Play Generator Judging panel selects six winning plays. First thing the next morning, these are handed to six directors who then work intensively with six WAYTCo-member casts for the next 12 hours to bring the works to life. Finally, at the 24th hour, the audience arrives to enjoy six world premieres in one evening: The newest and freshest work in the country!

This year’s directors include an outstanding line-up of WA’s established artist talent, including Brendan Hanson, Sam Longley, Alicia Osyka, and Thomas Papathanasiou. These artists draw on their long and varied experience to realise the emerging playwrights’ and actors’ creative endeavours in a whirlwind 24-hour production.

WAYTCo Artistic Director, James Berlyn, said the event was going from strength to strength, citing the 2021 24Hour Play Generator as the Company’s best yet. “The emerging writers’ visions were spectacularly brought to life,” he said. “By multiple accounts, this year’s event was the freshest yet. Certainly, the audience was in stitches and fully engaged for the entire presentation of short works.”

24Hour Play Generator hits Subiaco Arts Centre on Saturday, June 18, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to waytco.com