JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL 2021 Back on screen



The Japanese Film Festival is set to return to Perth’s cinemas for 2021, playing a range of great new Japanese films from Thursday, November 4 until Sunday, November 7.

Taking place at Palace Raine Square Cinemas for its 25th year, this year features a wide selection of different dramas, comedies, documentaries, and anime, such as coming of age story It’s a Summer Film, the family anime film Poupelle of Chimney Town, the hard hitting drama Under the Open Sky, and the documentary Sumodo – The Successors of Samurai.

The Japanese Film Festival will also be hitting your screens at home this year, with a free online program also playing from November 15-21 , which will be screening Dance With Me, Gon, the Little Fox, Little Nights, Little Love, The Great Passage, and Tora-san in Goto.

The Japanese Film Festival started with humble beginnings in 1997 and has since evolved into one of the leading festivals for all things Japanese. The festival was a success last year, with over 40,000 patrons to its cinema and online screenings, and is celebrated each year across all of Australia’s capital cities.

The Japanese Film Festival runs from Thursday, November 4 until Sunday, November 7 at Palace Raine Square Cinemas. For more info and to buy tickets head to japanesefilmfestival.net