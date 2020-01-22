100 YEARS OF THE HISTORY OF DANCE Get a move on



Bursting at the seams with fascinating facts, naughty stories and dance moves to die for, 100 Years Of The History Of Dance As Told By One Man In 60 Minutes With An Energetic Group Finale follows schoolboy Jacob presenting a report on the topic of his choice. Not to do extra or anything, but Jacob has decided to cover 100 years of dance! From Martha Graham to Bob Fosse, Rudolf Nureyev to Paula Abdul, Jacob talks about these amazing lives while demonstrating their signature style. Catch it at Home Economics at Girl School from Monday, February 3 to Sunday, February 16. Given words alone can’t be expected to do the art of dance justice, the team behind the show offered to share the story behind some of the most influential dancers of the last 100 years in these special video teasers.

TRENT – PAULA ABDUL

She was discovered by one of the most famous musical families on the planet. Straight Up! Well, they do say Opposites Attract.☝️

JOE – MARTHA GRAHAM

Her technique reshaped American dance and is still taught worldwide. In fact, this American dancer, choreographer and teacher made such an impact she was nicknamed the “Picasso of Dance.” Which leading exponent of modern dance, who rejected the traditional steps and techniques of classical ballet to expose the depths of human emotion through movements, are we talking about? ☝️

ANDREW – BOB FOSSE

They say life is a cabaret (old chum) and for this acclaimed US dancer, musical-theatre choreographer, actor and theatre director it most certainly was. After all, not everyone can lay claim to beating Francis Ford Coppola’s godfather to an Academy Award among their many credits. Want to know who created “jazz hands” long before Joey Tribbiani was even born? ☝️