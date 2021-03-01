10 Tips For Packaging Musical Instruments For Posting



Packing a musical instrument can prove to be harder than packing everyday items. If you’re planning to send one through post, it’s important to know how to pack one if you want to ensure that the instrument reaches its destination without any damages. This is especially important if your business is to sell musical instruments and accessories.

When packaging musical instruments for posting, here are ten tips you should keep in mind:

Get High-Quality Packing Supplies

Considering the value of the items you’ll be shipping out, investing in high-quality packing supplies like those from Stanley Packaging isn’t even up for debate. Flimsy boxes are no good, so choose sturdy ones that can withstand bumps. The same goes for the bubble wrap and stuffing. It would also be best to make sure that the packing tape is top-quality to keep the box properly sealed while in transit.

Don’t Forget ‘Fragile’ and ‘Do Not Lay Flat’ Stickers

You’ll also need to get your hands on ‘fragile’ and ‘do not lay flat’ stickers. During the shipping process, all kinds of people will be handling goods. With the proper labels or stickers, you’ll be able to catch the handlers’ attention and alert them about which packages they should be careful with.

Exercise Caution

Musical instruments are often costly, so it’s essential not just keep them safe and secure while they’re being shipped—you also need to exercise caution during the packaging stage. You can’t risk scratching or damaging the instruments even before you’ve even bubble wrapped them. Always handle each instrument with care. If it comes in several parts, be mindful that you include everything.

Pack the Instrument in Its Original Case

Some instruments come with their own cases or packaging, which is the best place to put them after you’ve wrapped them. Keep in mind that you can’t ship a musical instrument with just their case. You’ll still have to use mailing boxes. Some instruments won’t have their own case, so you’ll have to use boxes anyway.

Go for a Larger Box

Always choose a box that’s slightly larger than the instrument. This way, you can add padding that can protect and keep the item from moving around. A box that is ‘just right’ won’t prevent damages in the event the instrument sustains direct impact from a sudden collision.

Use Bubble Wrap

To absorb shock from a collision, use high-quality bubble wrap for your instruments. Picking the correct width also matters since various musical instruments come in all shapes and sizes. Choose bubble wrapping that are durable and can retain air for a longer time. After securing the instrument with bubble wrap, place it in its original case or box.

Always Fill Any Gaps with Padding

Fill any gaps in the box with padding, such as crumpled up paper or tissue. This can help the instrument stay in place while in transit. If you skip this step, the instrument has a high chance of tumbling and rolling around in the box, which can cause serious damages. So, be sure to stuff it with padding until it’s completely secure.

Loosen Strings for String Instruments

String instruments like violins and guitars will need to have their strings slightly loosened as these can break during shipping because of the tension, the bubble wrap, and the agitation from being in transit.

Separately Pack Mouthpieces

As for brass instruments, be sure to separately pack the mouthpiece. Smaller pieces like these need extra care so they can stay secure and protected.

Double Up on Boxes

Using another box for extra protection is also an excellent precaution to take. This way, the musical instrument can get to its destination in pristine condition. Again, make sure to stuff the box as well to keep it from moving around.

Conclusion

Packing musical instruments may need some extra effort and materials, but it’s all worth it if you want to keep the items safe, secure, and undamaged. One important thing to remember is to take all the extra precautions you can. Be very careful during the packing process and don’t scrimp on materials that can protect both the musical instrument, as well as its packaging.