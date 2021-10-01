10 Best Colleges with Music Degree in the US

If you are fond of music and decided to focus your career around it, you are not alone to do this in the world – the bachelor’s degree in music is ranked #40 in the country in terms of popularity. Although numerous colleges offer the degree now, selecting a good university is difficult. Here we will discuss some great music colleges and help you in choosing one.

1. Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a major private non-profit university in Nashville, Tennessee. Vanderbilt is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #37 out of 2,576 schools worldwide. In the recent year, about 50 Vanderbilt music students received the degree in music.

2. Stanford University

Stanford University is an excellent choice for individuals interested in pursuing a music degree. Stanford Institution is a major private non-profit university in the Stanford suburbs. Stanford is an outstanding institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #3 out of 2,576 schools worldwide. In the most recent year for which we have data, about 27 music students earned this degree from Stanford.

3. University of Notre Dame

If you wish to study music, it is impossible to beat the University of Notre Dame. Notre Dame is a private, non-profit institution with a sizable student body located in the suburbs of Notre Dame. In addition, Notre Dame is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #15 out of 2,576 schools worldwide. In the most recent year for which we have data, about 17 music students completed this degree from Notre Dame.

4. Duke University

Duke University is among the best institutions in the country for pursuing a music degree. Duke Institution is a private, non-profit university with a significant student population located in the major city of Durham. Duke is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #9 out of 2,576 schools worldwide. According to the most recent statistics, there were about 19 music students that received this degree from Duke.

5. Cornell University

Cornell University has become one of the top institutions in the country for pursuing a music degree. Cornell University is a major private non-profit university in Ithaca, New York. Cornell is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #16 out of 2,576 schools worldwide.

6. Colgate University

Colgate Institution is a tiny private non-profit university in Hamilton, New York. Colgate is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #30 out of 2,576 schools worldwide.

7. Northwestern University

Northwestern University is a major private non-profit university in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #14 out of 2,576 schools worldwide.

Recently, about 160 music students received a degree in music from Northwestern University. Curiously, music students who graduate from Northwestern University make $3,694 more per year than the average music student.

8. Yale University

Yale Institution is a private, non-profit university with a significant student body, located in the moderate city of New Haven. Yale is an excellent institution in general, with a Best Schools ranking of #8 out of 2,576 schools worldwide.

In recent years, 147 music students graduated from Yale with a degree in music. Graduates of their music program may expect to earn around $21,800 in their first year of employment.

9. Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College is a medium-sized private non-profit university in Hanover, New Hampshire. Dartmouth is an excellent institution overall, with a Best Schools ranking of #6 out of 2,576 schools worldwide.

10. Lafayette College

Lafayette is a tiny, private, non-profit college in the Easton suburbs. In Pennsylvania, this institution is ranked 6th out of 134 schools for overall quality. In the most recent year covered by data, about four music students graduated from Lafayette with this degree.

Conclusion

Here is all about the top music colleges in the US. Go through the details we provided, learn more about these universities, and consider your options wisely. Now go for your passion, and no one will stop you.

