

Introduction

Most of us are aware that adequate good quality sleep is essential for our physical and mental well-being but still many of us fail to get sufficient good quality sleep. One of the factors that good quality sleep depends on is having a perfect bed with the right mattress. A right mattress should be able to help you to relax, bring down stress levels, eliminate anxiety, and revitalize your body and mind for being productive on the following day.

Mattress industry is making progress in leaps and bounds and manufacturers are coming up with using more advanced technologies and innovative ideas to get you the perfect mattress that will help you sleep better.

One of the factors that a perfect mattress depends on is the material that is used for making it. For several years now, memory foam mattresses are gaining acceptance and are becoming popular day by day for their proven advantages over the traditional spring mattresses.

10 Benefits of Buying a Memory Foam Mattress

Provides Support to Back and Spine Alignment

A memory foam mattress is known to provide ample support to each part of the body. It contours to each curve of your body and can provide good support to your back as it evenly spreads your weight across the surface of the mattress so that your spine can stay in a neutral position and there is no stress on your lower back and spine.

Pressure Point Relief and prevents pain

The core benefit of memory foam mattresses is that it can provide a considerable amount of relief to pressure points that can affect blood circulation and may damage soft tissues. Memory foam yields and contours to the shape of your body rather than forcing your body to contour to it and create pressure points. Memory foam mattresses are good for people who are suffering from arthritis.

Supports All Sleeping Positions

Memory foam mattresses due to their well-established contouring benefits allow it to support all types of sleeping positions. It doesn’t matter whether you sleep on your back, sides or stomach, or combination of these, memory foam caters to all sleeping positions and doesn’t allow the creation of pressure points and helps you to relax in the position you enjoy most.

Supports Motion Isolation

If you sleep with your partner, the memory foam mattress is going to be great for both of you. The movement of one partner should not disturb the sleep of another partner whether it is because of one partner tossing and turning in bed or getting out of the bed. A memory foam mattress can provide personalized comfort as it can isolate the motion by absorbing it. Traditional mattresses fail to support motion isolation.

Dust Mite Mitigation

A traditional mattress is home to millions of dust mites that can make you suffer from allergies like, running nose, repeated sneezing, and rashes on your skin. Memory foam mattresses are known to help you to reduce the presence of dust mites as it doesn’t provide space for dust mites to flourish.

Hypo-Allergenic

Memory foam mattresses are hypo-allergenic and are good for people who suffer from different types of allergies that may get aggravated if you are sleeping on traditional mattresses that are made from feathers, wool or any other type of fiber.

Perfect Fit for Adjustable Beds

Memory foam mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds because it flexes easily and can fit in all types of adjustable bases without compromising on durability. Traditional innerspring mattresses are less flexible and can’t fit in adjustable beds.

Easy and Low Maintenance

Memory foam mattress is very easy to maintain and requires very low maintenance effort in terms of upkeep. Rotating a few times every year and occasional vacuum cleaning is sufficient for its maintenance.

Good Durability

Memory foam mattresses are known for good durability because they have more lifespan than traditional mattresses. The average memory foam mattress can last for around seven years and higher quality ones can last up to ten years. Memory foam mattresses don’t sag and also don’t develop your body impression when compared to innerspring mattresses.

Better Temperature Regulation

One of the key factors for good quality sleep is that your body should not heat up and become sweaty when you are asleep. Traditional mattresses are not able to support proper regulation of airflow and you may suffer from fragmented and poor quality sleep. The memory foam mattresses can provide you with a cool sleeping experience as they can lower the temperature by allowing better regulation of airflow.

Conclusion

The advanced and innovative ideas in the mattress industry has enabled it to give us memory foam mattress which is a perfect aid for getting sufficient good quality sleep. These benefits of memory foam mattresses should help you in improving your sleep experience and reduce stress levels and get rid of anxiety which is very important for your physical and mental well-being.