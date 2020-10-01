10 Affordable Luxury Watch Brands To Start Your Collection

If you are looking to start a watch collection but don’t know where to start, then this article is perfect for you! We’ve collated affordable luxury watch brands to choose from, those that have watch choices, whether quartz or mechanical, amounting to less than $10,000 dollars! Rein yourself in because you won’t know what hit you with this list – lots of brands listed here could shock you!

Breguet

Sporting a Breguet watch means that you have arrived. Few enthusiasts know the brand, but it’s one of those Swiss watch brands that have withstood the test of time. Breguet has been in the watchmaking industry for centuries. It’s now a part of the bigger Swiss Swatch Group alongside Blancpain and Omega. You can start your collection with the Type XX-XXI-XXII, a classically-designed watch with a self-winding movement.

IWC

Another Swiss watch brand with the heritage of fine watchmaking, IWC is a cut above the rest because of its attention to detail while creating classic timepieces that are good-looking at any point in time. While an IWC watch like the Ingenieur will set you back a couple tens of thousands of dollars, there are choices among its product line that won’t cost you as much. Try to scour for the Classic Vintage, for starters.

Cartier

Cartier isn’t as much a watch brand as it is a luxury brand. But a Cartier watch should fit right in with the other gorgeous watches in your collection. Cartier has a long-standing tradition of putting luxury materials like diamonds, rose gold, and titanium in their watches. So if you like the “showy” aesthetic, the Cartier Tank is something to get. It doesn’t hurt that in the watch industry, it’s considered a classic as well!

Bell and Ross

Bell and Ross are quite a young company, but it has produced some of the best modern military watches in the past few years since its inception. The BR 01-92 is an unorthodox take on utilitarian watches, with features that are aviation-grade. Word of caution, though—you’ll be hard-pressed to find a local Bell and Ross retailer, so your best bet is purchasing online.

Omega

A true-blue watch industry stalwart, Omega is one of those brands that not only has a wide range of product lines; it also is in a class of its own. The Omega Seamaster line is a classic, and probably is the best dive watch ever to be helmed, while the Speedmaster is a legend for being the first watch to ever be in space. If you are looking for a starter Omega watch, though, the classic Speedmaster Professional should do the trick. It starts at $5,000.

Hamilton

Among the luxury watch brands listed here, Hamilton is probably the one brand that perfectly exemplifies affordable luxury. The Khaki King is the brand’s shining star, and the most blinged-out version of it can be had for less than $5,000. The Jazzmaster is also an impressive collection, with lots of contemporary choices. For context, you can have 3-4 Hamilton watches for one Rolex or Omega.

Breitling

Breitling is one of those Swiss watches that hasn’t truly reached household success, or at least mass recognition, but the watch brand exemplifies Swiss watchmaking at its purest. Breitling’s Colt, an easy-to-read military watch, has all the bells and whistles of some of the most expensive watches in the world, sans the astronomic price. If you’re a purist who only likes mechanical watches, the Colt won’t be as attractive because it’s in the Superquartz movement.

Tag Heuer

For all intents and purposes, Tag Heuer is the brand to go to when you want a sports watch. And the Carrera is the watch to get. Inspired by the Carrera Panamerica in the 1950’s Mexico, the Carrera sports a chronograph movement, several complications, and classic styling choices reminiscent of race tracks and speed. It’s an automatic watch with a power reserve of 42 hours.

Rolex

Rolex? On affordable luxury? Yep, you are not tripping. Contrary to popular belief, some entry-level Rolex watches are available in the market, and even in Rolex stores! The Air-King, for example, starts at less than $6,000. The entry-level Oyster Perpetual is a good starter luxury watch. If you want better-looking and more streamlined hardware, the Explorer is an excellent pick.

Grand Seiko

In this list, the only Japanese brand, Grand Seiko is the widely popular Seiko brand’s luxury arm, the originator of the universally-liked and critically-acclaimed Seiko Sports 5 series. Most watches from this brand will set you back quite the penny, but the GS56 should do the trick. It’s in automatic movement, with a stainless steel bracelet and watches case.

Takeaway

So there you have it – these are the brands you need to be looking at when you want to start a watch collection that’s aesthetically diverse and subjectively affordable. Get one or two timepieces from each brand, or choose three brands from here where you can start a collection.